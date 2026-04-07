Lehi opens new library--providing room to read, gather and connect

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press



Lehi opened its new, expanded public library this week, serving one of Utah’s fastest-growing communities.



Located within the new Lehi Civic Center campus, the library replaces the city’s previous 18,700-square-foot building, which had served the community for many years before being demolished to make way for the new development. During construction, library services operated from a temporary location near Interstate 15 and State Street.



Following the temporary relocation, the new facility spans approximately 25,000 square feet and offers updated features, including dedicated children’s and teen areas, expanded programming space, and study rooms. It is designed to serve as a central gathering place for the community.



Reflecting on the changes, residents visiting on opening day noted the immediate impact of the larger footprint. Their reactions highlighted both the excitement and the adjustments brought by the expanded facility.



“It’s all new – it’s massive and offers more access,” one Lehi resident said.



“Having things split between two floors works for my teens, but it’s harder for families with young kids,” the resident added.



The previous library faced space constraints as Lehi’s population increased, limiting programming and creating crowding during peak hours. The new building offers more room for families, students and community events.



Despite expanded spaces, an adjustment period for patrons was evident. As some visitors navigated the new facility, they noted minor challenges, underscoring the need for time to adapt.

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“The wheelchair ramp is great,” another resident said. “I just wish it were easier to find.”

The addition of accessibility features, along with modern design elements, reflects a broader effort to make the library more inclusive and functional for a wide range of users. As with many newly opened public spaces, some residents said they expect wayfinding and familiarity to improve over time.



The library’s opening marks a milestone in the broader Civic Center project, which consolidates city services and creates a centralized space for community engagement. For many residents, the new library represents both long-awaited progress and a sign of how quickly the city has evolved.



For families walking through the space on opening day, the experience was both exciting and an adjustment. The larger, modern library has more offerings than in the past, and is transforming how residents connect and share their love of learning and literacy.