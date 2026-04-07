Lehi welcomes first-of-its-kind postpartum and surgical recovery center

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

A new facility under construction in Lehi aims to redefine women’s recovery after childbirth and surgery by offering extended stays and rarely available post-hospital support.

Levata, a 38,000-square-foot retreat designed for postpartum and surgical recovery, is currently being built in a residential area of Lehi. Crews have completed the foundation and are now framing the structure, according to co-founder Amber Packer.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Levata was held in January 2026, marking the start of construction on the two-story facility. The center is expected to open early in 2027.

The facility serves two groups: new mothers recovering after childbirth and women healing from surgery. It offers medical support and extended recovery in a setting focused on rest and education.

Levata departs from traditional short hospital stays by offering longer, structured recovery periods.

The second floor of the facility will be dedicated to postpartum care, featuring private suites, a professional nursery, gathering spaces and amenities such as dining areas, physical therapy space and optional spa services. The design is intended to allow mothers to remain with their newborns while also having access to support when rest is needed.

For Packer, the idea for Levata grew out of her own postpartum experience.

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“We chose this location because it is in a residential neighborhood, which offers a cozier feel,” she said. “We are also conveniently located near Common Spirit Holy Cross Hospital, Lehi Intermountain InstaCare, and just across the freeway from the new Primary Children’s Hospital.”

She added that Utah County’s high birth rate made Lehi a natural location for the project.

Stays at Levata include a private suite, meals and a 24/7 staffed nursery where trained caregivers assist with newborn care, including feeding support.

On-site lactation consultants and mental health support are also available, reflecting a focus on both physical and emotional recovery.

“I think the biggest thing is just having someone there to help,” said a Lehi mother who asked to remain anonymous. “You go home, and suddenly it’s all on you. Even having a few hours of real rest would have made a huge difference.”

In addition to postpartum care, Levata will include a separate surgical recovery floor. This area is intended for women recovering from procedures such as cosmetic, reconstructive or orthopedic surgeries, as well as other treatments requiring extended healing time.

Patients are expected to receive monitoring and assistance throughout recovery. Specific details about medical oversight are still being finalized.

“Our primary goal is to provide comfort and education,” Packer said.

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The project comes at a time when postpartum care has become a growing topic of discussion nationwide, with many women reporting limited support once they return home from the hospital. Levata’s model seeks to address that gap by offering a structured environment where recovery can unfold over a longer period.

The cost of a stay has not yet been finalized. Packer said the goal is to keep services as affordable as possible while maintaining a high level of care.

Packer said the company does not currently offer insurance coverage for these services but is exploring it in the future. For now, the focus remains on completing the Lehi facility and serving local families.

While Levata’s long-term influence remains uncertain, the project represents a new approach to women’s recovery.