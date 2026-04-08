Historic Knudsen house to be honored with marker

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Historical Society invites the public to attend the historical marker unveiling for the Christian and Sarah O. Knudsen House on Thursday, April 16, at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the house, located at 123 S. Center St., just outside of Lehi’s historic business district.

Built in 1909, the Knudsen House stands as one of the most impressive historic residences in Lehi and a striking reminder of the city’s early prosperity. Constructed of light, buff-colored brick common in Utah County, the two-story home is one of the largest examples of its kind in Lehi. Its architectural style — known as Victorian Eclectic — features a central block with projecting bays, decorative stone window accents, and a distinctive wraparound porch supported by Tuscan columns.

“It’s such a beautiful home with interesting architecture and stories; we could not help but want to mark it,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society.

The unveiling will include a brief program highlighting the history of the home, remarks from a Knudsen family descendant and the song, “Be Still My Soul,” sung by Michael D. Young, a member of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Following the ceremony, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the residence. F’Kosh bakery will provide refreshments. Lori Volmar and the Daughters of the American Revolution Pony Express chapter organized the event.

“We encourage community members of all ages to attend and experience this meaningful connection to the city’s past,” said Bangerter.

The home’s design reflects both craftsmanship and ambition. A coarsely laid limestone foundation supports its brick walls, while a hipped roof and pedimented gables add to its visual character. The historic main entrance, located at the clipped southwest corner, is accented by a small gable and a leaded-glass transom window — details typical of the era. Though portions of the exterior are now softened by mature vegetation, the home’s historic features remain remarkably intact.

Beyond its architectural importance, the Knudsen House tells a story of immigration, industry and generosity. Christian Knudsen, a native of Norway, arrived in Lehi in 1872 at age 15. He later married Sarah Larous Otteson of Spanish Fork, and together they raised a family of 10 children. Knudsen became a successful cattleman during a period of rapid economic growth in Lehi, fueled in part by the arrival of the railroad in 1872 and the rise of local industries such as the Utah Sugar Company.

The Knudsens were also known for their service and philanthropy. After serving a mission to Norway in 1896, Christian returned to continue building his livestock operations. It is said the couple opened their home to Scandinavian travelers, offering a place of rest along the way. They also contributed generously to the construction of LDS tabernacles in Provo, Alpine and Lehi.

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The home remained in the Knudsen family until the mid-20th century. Following Christian’s death in 1926 and the passing of their son Gilbert in 1929, Sarah eventually transferred ownership to her daughter in 1943. During World War II, the house was converted into three apartments to help address a regional housing shortage driven by nearby military and industrial activity.

Over the decades, the home passed through several owners, including Alvin and June Schow and Vern and Jessie Carter (associated with the Carter Airport), and later underwent restoration efforts by dedicated stewards including Mike and Sandee Schanderl, owners of Mike’s Subs on Lehi’s Main Street, and Robert and Sandee Trepanier, owners of Porter’s Place restaurant. Since 2005, current owners Ron and Charlotte Ottosen have continued preserving and restoring the historic property. The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.



This marker will be the 17th of the Lehi Historical Marker Program. The program was founded in 2022 when the Lehi Historical Society won funding and continued support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a large Lehi City PARC grant.

Event sponsors for 2026 include Strata Networks and SIRQ Construction.

For more information on the program or Lehi history, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.