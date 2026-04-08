New spa experience with built-in childcare opens in AF

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

A new kind of self-care experience is now available for local mothers, combining relaxation and practicality in one space. Mom’s Oasis officially opened its doors on March 28, welcoming families to a grand opening event that drew an enthusiastic crowd and highlighted a much-needed service in the community.

The salon and spa, designed specifically for moms, offers manicures, pedicures, facials and “Mommy & Me” services, all while providing on-site childcare so mothers can fully relax without the stress of arranging a babysitter.

The grand opening brought in approximately 250 attendees, far exceeding expectations. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the American Fork Chamber of Commerce along with local city leadership, signaling strong community support for the new business.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere were appearances from local pageant representatives, including Mrs. Utah American, Mrs. Utah America, and Miss American Fork.

Families who attended were treated to a variety of activities and amenities. Children enjoyed free mini manicures and facials, while guests were offered treats like dirty sodas and fresh cookies. Swag bags, exclusive discounts, and guided tours of the salon, including its dedicated Kid Corner, gave visitors a firsthand look at how the space caters to both mothers and their children.

But beyond the festivities, the attendees’ response revealed a deeper need within the community.

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“The biggest thing we kept hearing from moms was how much they needed something like this,” said Madelynn Hatch, CEO and founder of Mom’s Oasis. “A place where they can take care of themselves while their kids are right there, safe and close.”

That concept of blending self-care with accessibility is at the heart of Mom’s Oasis. For many mothers, carving out time for personal wellness can be difficult, often requiring coordination, expense, and time away from their children. By offering built-in childcare within the same space, the business aims to remove those barriers.

The salon’s design reflects that mission. While mothers receive services, children are cared for nearby in a safe, engaging environment, allowing parents to relax without worry. The inclusion of Mommy & Me services also encourages shared experiences, giving mothers and children a chance to bond over spa treatments.

Many attendees at the grand opening expressed excitement about finally having a space tailored to their needs. Several mothers noted that they had long wished for a business like this in Utah County, describing it as both practical and empowering.

The timing of the opening also resonates as Mother’s Day approaches, a season that often highlights the importance of recognizing and supporting mothers. Hatch believes Mom’s Oasis can play a meaningful role in that conversation.

“With Mother’s Day coming up, we feel like this could be a really meaningful story for local moms and families,” Hatch said.

The positive turnout and strong early interest suggest the concept is already striking a chord. For a rapidly growing area like American Fork, where young families make up a significant portion of the population, services that support both parents and children are increasingly in demand.

Mom’s Oasis not only fills a niche in the local business landscape but also reflects a broader cultural shift toward prioritizing mental health, self-care and family-centered solutions. By creating a space where mothers can recharge without sacrificing time with their children, the business offers a model that many hope will expand in the future.

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As the doors officially open and appointments begin, Mom’s Oasis is poised to become more than just a salon; it’s shaping up to be a community space where mothers feel seen, supported and valued.