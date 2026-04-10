Lehi, Skyridge track teams show well at Alpha Invite

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

Lehi and Skyridge track and field athletes delivered strong performances at the Timpanogos Alpha Invitational on Saturday, April 4, with both programs finishing in the top 10 of the varsity combined standings. Region 4 rival Lone Peak claimed the top spot of the 42 teams in the combined results.

Lehi finished fourth in the combined team competition, earning 65 points. The Pioneer boys tied for fifth place out of 35 teams with 36 points, while the girls squad placed 11th with 29 points. Lehi’s scoring effort featured contributions across both track and field events.

Lehi’s relay teams came up big, with state-qualifying and school-record-setting performances. The Lehi boys team won the 4×200-meter relay event with a school-record time of 1:28.96, a state-qualifying performance. Running for Lehi were seniors Carter Cutler, Ryan Hemingway and Matthew Heap, plus junior Cameron Wren.

Lehi’s girls also posted a school record in the 4x200m relay event, earning a silver medal with a state-qualifying time of 1:44.69. The squad included seniors Macy Soelberg, Halle Roberts and Gracie Tait, plus sophomore Swayzee Scott.

The Lehi girls 4x100m team set a school record with a state-qualifying time of 50.18 seconds, crossing fifth. Running for the Lehi girls were Roberts, Scott, junior Madeline Langston and Soelberg.

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The Lehi boys 4x100m team also punched a ticket to State with a fourth-place finish in 42.71 seconds with Cutler, Heap, freshman Jack Wilson and Wren.

In individual contributions, senior Miles Braithwaite led the distance group with a fourth-place finish in the 1600m run, clocking 4:14.23, a personal-best and state-qualifying time. Sophomore Laney Martin crossed sixth in the girls 1600m with a time of 5:14.83, also a personal best.

Wren contributed a fifth-place finish in the 100m dash, crossing in 11 seconds flat, a personal record and state-qualifying time. On the girls side, Tait added a strong sixth-place finish in 25.67 seconds, also qualifying for state competition.

Senior Carson Howard earned points for the team in two hurdle events, placing fifth in the 110m with a state-qualifying time of 15:56 seconds. He placed seventh in the 300m hurdles in 41.29 seconds.

Freshman Eilley Baker came in seventh in the girls 400m run with a time of 58.82 seconds, qualifying for state and marking a personal-best effort.

In the field events, Tait placed third in the girls javelin with a throw of 112-feet-2-inches. Junior Preslie Clover rounded out Lehi’s scoring in the field events with a seventh-place finish in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 33-0 feet.

Skyridge also posted solid results, with the Falcon boys finishing fourth with 40 points and the girls placing 17th with 19 points. Skyridge accumulated 59 points to take eighth in the varsity combined standings.

Senior Ty Baird led the Falcons with a gold medal in the high jump, clearing 6-feet-4, a state-qualifying jump.

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Senior Briggs Parker scored heavily on the track, capturing silver medals in both sprint events. Parker finished the 100m in 10.94 seconds and clocked 22.02 seconds in the 200m. Both were state-qualifying times.

Two freshman runners were top contributors for the girls team on the track, posting personal bests and punching their tickets to the state competition in May. Abbegale Mehr earned silver in the 800m, crossing the line in 2:13.65. Madeline Birkeland placed seventh in the 200m dash in 25.78 seconds.

In the field, senior Emily Lewis scored a fifth-place finish in the pole vault at 10-feet-3, a state-qualifying height. Senior Abigail Dotson was eighth in the high jump at a state-qualifying 5-0 feet.

The Falcon boys 4x100m relay team posted a state-qualifying time of 43.21 seconds, crossing sixth in the competition. The squad included Parker, senior Hayden Dye, Baird and junior Rex Caswell.

The Falcon girls 4x200m relay team earned a trip to the state competition, placing fourth overall with a time of 1:46.57. Running for Skyridge were Dotson, Birkeland, freshman Kinzie Wilson and Mehr.

Both Lehi and Skyridge showed depth across multiple events and will look to build on this strong showing as the season continues.