Pioneer girls lacrosse wins first two league games

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls lacrosse team went 2-2 in the last two weeks before the break, including winning their first two Region 3 contests but dropping the third by a narrow margin. The team has a 6-4 overall record to date and is in third place in the league standings.

March 24: Syracuse 11, Lehi 10

The visiting Titans prevailed in a tight match. Senior Hannah Jorgenson led the attack with two goals and two assists plus three ground balls collected. Senior Kate Prettyman made 13 saves to help keep her team in the contest.

Senior Ashlyn Atkin hit the target three times while junior Ellie Wright contributed two goals with two ground balls, three caused turnovers and seven draws won.

Senior Emily Stevenson scored twice, sophomore Callie Thayn scored once, and junior Genevieve Jones posted an assist and three ground balls. Junior Kaylee Hill also picked up three ground balls.

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March 26: Lehi 18, Corner Canyon 10

The Pioneers hosted the Chargers to open Region 3 action and had nine players score in the triumph. Prettyman made six saves in the big win.

Wright made a significant impact on the contest with two goals, five assists and nine draws won. Jorgenson also found the net twice with four gives plus seven draws won.

Junior Tilly Poulton scored three times and helped one other while Atkin and junior Maddie Younger added three goals apiece. Junior Halle Taylor led in ground balls with four and Hill scooped up two ground balls and caused two turnovers with three draws won.

March 31: Lehi 16, American Fork 12

It was a closer contest against the Cavemen at home, but the Pioneers held on with four saves from Prettyman. It was offense by committee again with nine scorers led by Wright with three goals, one assist, three caused turnovers and 5-of-8 (63%) draws won.

Poulton added two scores and three gives, while Jones scored three times and Jorgenson provided two goals, one assist and three draws won.

April 2: Lone Peak 14, Lehi 11

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The Pioneers played well on the road against a good Knights team but came up just a little short despite Prettyman’s 16 saves in the net. Wright had another sterling outing with three goals, three ground balls, two caused turnovers and eight draws won.

Jorgenson also had a solid match with two goals, one assist, five ground balls and four draws won. Atkin and Younger each found the target twice while Poulton and Jones contributed one goal apiece.

The Pioneers complete the first round of Region 3 play at Skyridge on Tuesday (Apr. 14) and then they will start the second round by hosting Lone Peak on Thursday (Apr. 16). Varsity matches are set to start at 5 p.m.