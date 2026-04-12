Falcon boys lacrosse pockets four more wins

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys lacrosse team racked up four consecutive impressive victories in the two weeks prior to the break. The overall record for the Falcons stands at 10-1 and they are among the top-ranked teams in Class 6A in all polls coming into this week.

March 25: Skyridge 16, Maple Mountain 4

The Falcons broke open a 2-2 tie in the first quarter with a 5-1 scoring edge in the second period. They went on to outscore the visiting Golden Eagles 9-1 in the final two quarters to post an overwhelming win. Senior goalkeeper Spencer Boyd collected eight saves in the victory.

Senior midfielder Dominic Weaver led the attack with four goals and also had three ground balls and two takeaways. Senior midfielder Cabell Buechner scored three times with three ground balls and three takeaways. Senior attacker Carson Butterfield added one goal and six assists in the effort.

Freshman defensive midfielder Boston Strickland made big contributions with 11 ground balls and by winning 15-of-22 (68%) faceoffs.

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Senior midfielder Dane Lambert and freshman attacker Kaiden Hobbs each contributed two goals plus one assist. Senior attacker Dylan Forsgren found the net once and made three gives.

Sophomore defender Renner Farrer registered seven ground balls and three takeaways while freshman defender Braxtain Harvey got seven ground balls and two takeaways. Senior defender Covelli Moore collected five ground balls and senior defender Max Poecker was tops in takeaways with four.

March 27: Skyridge 17, Westlake 5

The Falcons earned another big home win, this time over the Thunder. Buechner sparked the offense with five goals, two assists, seven ground balls and two takeaways. Butterfield scored three times and made two gives.

Lambert hit the target four times while Weaver tallied two goals and two assists. Junior defensive midfielder Eric Parry garnered five ground balls and three takeaways. Farrer added six ground balls and two takeaways. Strickland won 9-of-14 faceoffs.

Senior Grady Gunter gathered six ground balls and nine saves in three quarters between the pipes. Boyd covered the net for the other period.

March 31: Skyridge 19, Skyline 3

The Falcons used virtually everyone on the roster in this runaway win. Gunter snagged 11 saves in 36 minutes while Boyd added three saves in the other quarter.

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Sophomore midfielder Beckham Norby scooped up six ground balls and 16-of-21 (76%) faceoffs. Junior defensive midfielder Brigham Egan was successful in all five of his faceoff attempts. Farrer posted six ground balls and three takeaways.

Hobbs added five ground balls to go with four goals and four assists on a busy night for him. Forsgren scored five times with one give, Butterfield tallied two goals and three assists, Buechner found the net three times plus helped one other and Weaver added two goals and two assists.

April 3: Skyridge 16, Menlo School (Atherton, CA) 10

The Falcons raced to a 5-1 advantage over the visiting Knights in the first quarter and that proved to be critical as the teams dueled even through the middle two periods before Skyridge finished the final stretch 5-3 to pad the lead at the end.

Buechner led the effort with seven goals, two assists, eight ground balls and four takeaways to rank at the top in all those categories. Forsgren added four goals and two assists while Weaver and Hobbs each scored twice with one give. Lambert provided the other goal.

Farrer collected seven ground balls and three takeaways. Strickland picked up five ground balls plus won 17-of-28 faceoffs. Poecker also had five ground balls and a pair of takeaways.

The Falcons resume play on Tuesday (Apr. 14) when they will visit Northridge at 5:30 p.m. The single-contest Region 3 schedule starts Thursday (Apr. 16) when Skyridge travels to American Fork for a 7 p.m. start time.