Falcon softball 2nd in league

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge softball team went 2-1 in the first three Region 3 contests and stands in second place in the league with one contest left in the first round. The Falcons are 8-6 overall coming into this week.

March 24: Skyridge 10, Lone Peak 0

In their league opener at home, the Falcons plated two runs per inning from the second to the sixth to end the contest early. Junior pitcher Callie Baker went the distance and threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk to get the win. She also scored a run to help her cause.

Senior Maylee Walston singled and homered for two RBI and also scored two other runs. Freshman Alyssa Atcitty also drove in two and scored once.

Sophomore Isabella Plewe hit a double and crossed twice. Junior Hudson Ford also doubled and had an RBI. Senior Maddie Budge, freshman Peyton Hadlock and junior Lacey Southwick each added one run.

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March 26: Lehi 14, Skyridge 6

After a scoreless first inning on the road, the Falcons gave up 11 runs in the next three innings to give the Pioneers an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish. Skyridge scored four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to extend the game to seven innings but couldn’t reduce the margin any further.

Baker and Atcitty each pitched three innings in the loss and weren’t helped by four fielding errors, though they contributed at the plate. Atcitty singled twice and scored once, while Baker drove in a run and crossed herself.

Walston added three hits and one run while junior Brynlee Ross scored twice as a pinch runner. Ford had two hits and one run. Senior Kaylie Power, Plewe and Southwick each contributed an RBI.

April 3: Skyridge 21, American Fork 8

The visiting Falcons blew open a 2-1 first-inning lead with seven runs in the second and nine in the third and went on to a big five-inning victory. Baker got the win in the circle.

Walston wielded a big bat in this outing with a double, triple and home run for eight RBI. Hadlock hit two doubles and drove in three runs while Power had one double and three RBI. Plewe, Budge, Baker and Atcitty each added an RBI to the impressive total.

Skyridge visits Lone Peak to continue Region 3 play on Tuesday (Apr. 14) and then will complete the first round by welcoming Corner Canyon on Thursday (Apr. 16). Varsity game time is set for 3:30 p.m.