Saratoga Springs to ask for property tax increase to address public safety budget shortfall

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press

Saratoga Springs leaders are proposing a property tax increase to confront a budget shortfall in public safety funding and have begun the state’s Truth in Taxation process to seek resident approval.

The Saratoga Springs City Council is considering a $3.1 million increase to maintain and expand police and fire services as population and costs rise. A city press release states the cost of providing essential services, especially public safety, has increased faster than property tax revenues.

City leaders noted Saratoga Springs has not raised property tax rates since 2008. Only 12% of each property tax bill goes to the city, so the increase would only affect that portion. The school district takes 71%, Utah County 11%, and the water district 5%.

The city press release noted that property taxes have historically covered about 56% of public safety costs since the last tax adjustment. In recent years, however, that share has declined to approximately 42%, creating a growing funding gap. If the tax hike is approved, the proposed increase would bring that figure back up to roughly 52%.

Much of the additional funding would be directed toward staffing needs within the city’s fire department. Plans include hiring six new EMS personnel to support ambulance services in the coming fiscal year, as well as six additional firefighters to support current operations. The city anticipates adding 18 new fire personnel by 2028 to fully staff a new fire station currently under development.

Mayor Chris Carn addressed the proposal in a social media post on Friday evening, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the decision-making process.

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“As we continue to grow, this is a conversation worth having together,” Carn wrote. “We’re committed to being transparent about where your tax dollars go and making sure our first responders have what they need to protect our community.”

Residents are voicing varied opinions as the proposal becomes public.

Resident Misti Davis offered support for the proposed tax increase, commenting, “I know this is really hard for Utahns to understand, but we have some of the lowest property tax rates in the entire country. Even the most resourceful delegation of funds wouldn’t be enough to pay for the city needs appropriately. As cities grow, so does the expense.”

Others expressed concern about the timing and impact of the proposed increase.

“Is anybody else concerned with the new city council? Right off the bat, they want to increase taxes by approximately $200 per year per household. Evidently, the growth has exceeded our police and fire departments. Well duh! This is our chance. Tell them no. They cannot exceed resources. We are already in a very dangerous situation, as we all know. Now they want us to pay to fix their mistake. They need to find the money elsewhere,” said resident Brian Brainich.

The Truth in Taxation process requires public notification and hearings before any increase can be adopted, giving residents an opportunity to provide input in the coming weeks. City officials say maintaining reliable emergency response services remains a top priority as Saratoga Springs continues to expand.