Lehi City Center celebrates grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Lehi City celebrated the grand opening of the new 60,000 square-foot civic center on Monday, April 10, 2026. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lehi Civic Center was attended by the mayor, current City Council members, and former civic leaders.



Building on the excitement of the opening, the Civic Center is designed to serve as a central hub for community services, civic engagement, and lifelong learning. The building houses the new City Library, providing a vibrant community hub with expanded spaces designed for learning, collaboration, and connection.



Beyond its purpose, Lehi’s new center merges modern growth with deep roots. The building’s design was inspired by the Lehi Tabernacle, which once stood at 200 North and 100 West. Its architecture tells the story of the past: a central tower and corner towers echo the tabernacle’s silhouette.



“Former Mayor Johnson and the City Council at that time came up with the idea to design this building after Lehi’s historic tabernacle, as that had been a central gathering place for the community,” said Cameron Boyle, assistant city administrator.



Boyle added, “The interesting part of this design was the feedback received from residents who did not necessarily know that the design was inspired by the tabernacle. They commented, ‘Hey, it looks like the old Lehi Tabernacle.’



“We feel the Civic Center really accomplished its goal. It incorporates Lehi’s history and ties into the close-knit community we once were. Now, it provides services to the new, large, and expanding city we presently are,” said Boyle.



The Civic Center consolidates key city departments, offering residents easy access to municipal services and resources. Among these is the new city library, which includes dedicated spaces for children, teens, and adults. The Children’s Library, themed around a bookworm, features a learning tree with built-in seating.

Advertisement



Further supporting its role as a community focal point, the art tells the city’s story. It honors heritage, celebrates growth, and looks ahead. According to Lehi City, the collection highlights key themes: agriculture, industry, the Lehi Rodeo, historic landmarks, and the city’s link to innovation and technology.



“Today, we’re not just cutting a ribbon — we’re celebrating progress,” said Lehi Mayor Paul Binns. “We’re celebrating vision. And most importantly, we’re celebrating the people who make this community special.”



City officials hope the new Civic Center feels like a shared community home, not just another building. They want it to become a well-utilized community hub.



To support this vision, people will soon be able to rent community rooms or flexible spaces for meetings, celebrations, receptions, and other events.