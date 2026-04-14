MTECH competitors showcase skills, earn 30 medals across Utah

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

MTECH students in Lehi captured 30 medals at the 2026 Utah SkillsUSA competition.



Students secured 11 gold, 11 silver, and eight bronze medals—a record for MTECH. The competition featured the state’s best high school and college talent, tested in practical, technical challenges. SkillsUSA was held March 26-27 at sites across the state, including MTECH Lehi, Bridgerland, Ogden-Weber, and Salt Lake Community College.



The SkillsUSA Statewide Competition is a premier annual event where career and technical education students demonstrate skills in industry-judged contests. Regional winners compete for state championships, with top finishers advancing to the National Leadership & Skills Conference.



“SkillsUSA competitions are created with industry experts to reflect current workforce expectations. Technical standards and scoring rubrics are developed and reviewed by professionals in each field,” said Maile Richardson, Senior Director of Communications at MTECH. “Students compete in events connected to their MTECH program, applying their training in a real-world, competitive setting.”



“Many competitions also require interviews or client interactions, so students must show professionalism, communication, and customer service,” added Richardson.



MTECH students reached milestones this year, earning the college’s first gold in Barbering and a medal in Welding—one of the competition’s most competitive categories,” said Richardson.

MTECH instructors play a key role in preparing students for competition.



“MTECH prepares students for SkillsUSA by building both technical and soft skills. Each competitor is assigned a skills advisor, usually their instructor, who helps them refine skills for weeks before the competition. Advisors are key to student success,” said Richardson.

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Both high school and adult MTECH students competed in their categories. Winners from MTECH in Lehi included the following competitors.



Gold Winners



STUDENT NAME , COMPETITION , COMP. CATEGORY



Sydine Paice , Culinary Arts, High School



Amelia Kennicott, Nail Care, High School



Charlotte Westwood, Esthetics, Adult



Keslee Bagley, Barbering, High School



Skyler Farrell, Industrial Motor, Controls Adult



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Fenix Taylor and Mercedes Allen

(competed as a team) Mechatronics, High School



Ryan Stradling, CNC Programmer, Adult



Christopher Dixon, CNC 2-Axis Turning Programmer, Adult



Matthew Morris, CNC 3-Axis Milling Programmer, Adult



Logan Perkins, HVAC-R, Adult



Jack Petersen, HVAC-R, High School

Silver Winners

STUDENT NAMES , COMPETITION , COMP. CATEGORY

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Haley Osborne, Culinary Arts, Adult



Caleb Meade, Restaurante Service, High School



Alexis Glenn, Nail Care, Adult



Anthony Ramirez, Welding, Adult



Brandon Hernandez and Josua Jardine

(competed as a team) Mechatronics, Adult



Devon Stulce, CNC Programmer, Adult



Joshua Spencer, CNC 2-Axis Turning Programmer, Adult



Berkely Stulce, CNC 3-Axis Milling Programmer, Adult

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Dillan Schweinler, Plumbing, Adult



Andrew Richards, HVAC-R, Adult



Liam Cutler, HVAC-R, High School

Bronze Winners

STUDENT NAME, COMPETITION, COMP. CATEGORY



Melissa Bercerra, Baking and Pastry Arts, Adult



Anne Arce, Baking and Pastry Arts, Adult



Abby Wahlquist, Cosmetology, Adult



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Paige Terranova, Nail Care, High School



Derick Brinkerhoff, CNC Programmer, Adult



Maxwell Hewett, CNC 3-Axis Milling Programmer, Adult



Alec Dressler, Electrical Construction Wiring, Adult



Jared Stokes, HVAC-R, Adult

The Gold-winning students can compete at the national level. The national competition will take place in June in Atlanta, Georgia.



“We’re incredibly proud of how our students represented MTECH at this year’s competition,” said Richardson, his voice reflecting the pride of the entire team. “Watching their skills recognized in such an exciting arena fills us with genuine joy and gratitude. Their wins truly affirm how meaningful and life-changing MTECH’s training can be.”



These achievements show students’ dedication and MTECH’s commitment to high-quality, career-focused education.

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Career and technical education are central to MTECH’s mission of enhancing employability through hands-on, industry-driven training. Participating in SkillsUSA directly supports this goal by allowing students to apply their learning in a real-world, performance-based environment,” said Richardson.



“These students represent the best of technical education,” said Clay Christensen, President of Mountainland Technical College. “We’re proud of their SkillsUSA accomplishments. Their success shows their determination, quality instruction, and strong MTECH support.”



Richardson concluded, “We’re proud to be part of Lehi and to see our students achieve at this level. It’s exciting to watch them represent the city.”