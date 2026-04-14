Some Lehi City services move to new civic center

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press



After years of anticipation, several Lehi City services have moved to the new Lehi Civic Center upon the grand opening held Monday, April 13.



“Residents can now find our information center at the new building,” said Jeanteil Livinston, Lehi City’s public information officer. “Residents can still get information online, but if they want to come in person, they will find services like utilities at the new civic center.”



Other services, including building permits, reservations and rentals of city properties can be found at the new center. Passport processing, fingerprinting, and notary services are all now located at the new civic center.



The center also boasts 19,000 square feet of gathering spaces.



“We are already receiving calls for people to have their [wedding] receptions here,” said Livingston. “You can have a range of events in the new space.”



The civic center is also home to the city’s administrative services, like the city manager, recorder, economic development and communications departments.

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“We had outgrown our old space,” said Livingston. “We had employees who didn’t have desks in the old building. Now we can spread out. Human resources and IT are staying in the previous building. We aren’t tearing it down; we’re just expanding.”



The old city hall was dedicated in the late 1980s with an expansion in 2008.



“We want residents to come to the new civic center and feel comfortable,” said Livingston. “We want them to access all the services that they need in one place.”



The new civic center is located at 131 N. 100 E. in Lehi. For more information, visit engagelehi.org/civic-center.