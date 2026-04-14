Utah County Republican Party to hold convention Saturday

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press



All Utah County Republican delegates are invited to participate in the Utah County Republican convention this Saturday at Skyridge High School. Several high-profile Utah County races with numerous republican contenders will vie to represent the party in the primary election. Those races include two county commission seats, and a republican nominee will emerge from the county clerk and county recorder races.



The day-long event starts at 7:30 a.m. with a greeting time for candidates and delegates, then registration from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. According to county officials, food trucks will be on site. Delegates are encouraged to bring water and a cushion for more comfortable seating.

The Utah County Democratic Party held its nominating convention earlier in April.