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Utah County Republican Party to hold convention Saturday

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Utah County Republican Party to hold convention Saturday

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Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press


All Utah County Republican delegates are invited to participate in the Utah County Republican convention this Saturday at Skyridge High School. Several high-profile Utah County races with numerous republican contenders will vie to represent the party in the primary election. Those races include two county commission seats, and a republican nominee will emerge from the county clerk and county recorder races.


The day-long event starts at 7:30 a.m. with a greeting time for candidates and delegates, then registration from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. According to county officials, food trucks will be on site. Delegates are encouraged to bring water and a cushion for more comfortable seating.
The Utah County Democratic Party held its nominating convention earlier in April.

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