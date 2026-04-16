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Historic Knudsen house marker unveiling tonight, at old city hall, then on to historic house

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Historic Knudsen house marker unveiling tonight, at old city hall, then on to historic house

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Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

This story was updated at 4:46 p.m. April 16, 2026

The Lehi Historical Society invites the public to the Christian and Sarah O. Knudsen House historical marker unveiling today (Thursday) at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the old City Council chambers, then the group will travel to the historic home at 123 S. Center St., just south of Lehi’s historic business district.

Built in 1909, the Knudsen House is one of Lehi’s most impressive historic residences and a lasting symbol of the city’s early prosperity. The brief program will include remarks from a Knudsen family descendant and a musical number, “Be Still My Soul,” performed by Michael D. Young of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Following the unveiling, attendees are invited to tour the home with refreshments provided by F’Kosh Bakery.

The Lehi Historical Society event was organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution Pony Express Chapter and will be the 17th installation in the society’s Historical Marker Program.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend. For more information, visit lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.

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