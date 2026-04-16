Wasatch Winds celebrates 20 years by honoring musical roots

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

For two decades, the Wasatch Winds Symphonic Band has provided a place where music doesn’t have to end after high school or college; it can grow, evolve and continue to bring people together. On May 4, the community band will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special concert paying tribute to its beginnings by recreating the exact program performed at its first concert in 2006.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. at the American Fork High School Auditorium, inviting community members to reflect on the group’s legacy while enjoying an evening of live music.

Wasatch Winds, founded in 2006 by longtime music educator John Miller and Jermie Arnold, was created to address a gap Miller had observed throughout his career. Many talented musicians often stopped playing after graduation. While some continued into college ensembles, many set their instruments aside permanently.

“It is always a shame when our students graduate from our high school programs and put away their instruments, never to be played again,” Miller said. “As music educators, we must do more to encourage and provide continued performance opportunities.”

That vision led to the formation of one of Utah County’s most prominent community bands. Today, Wasatch Winds includes approximately 70 musicians from a wide range of backgrounds — teachers, doctors, retirees, and professionals — who come together not for a career, but for the love of music. The anniversary concert reflects that journey by returning to where it all began.

“Twenty years ago, we started with a challenging and entertaining program,” Miller said. “After years of concerts, we felt it would be a nice tribute to our founding roots to perform the same program we started with.”

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Since that first performance, the band has remained active and consistent, presenting four to five concerts each year. Over the past two decades, members have collectively performed an impressive 638 works, highlighting both their dedication and longevity.

While the music itself is central, the experience of being part of Wasatch Winds extends far beyond rehearsals and performances. For many members, the band represents a return to something meaningful that might otherwise have been lost.

“After concerts or rehearsals, many members thank me for providing this opportunity to continue playing their instruments,” Miller said.

Five original members are still performing with the group today as the band continues to evolve, with new musicians joining while others move on. The Wasatch Winds mission has remained steady: to provide a welcoming, high-quality musical experience for adult performers.

Wasatch Winds also plays an important role in the broader arts community. While Utah County is home to orchestras, youth symphonies and other performing groups, Miller noted that community bands, particularly those focused on wind and percussion instruments, have historically been less common.

“In Utah County, the Wasatch Winds Symphonic Band is the largest ensemble for adult musicians seeking a full band experience,” he said.

That presence reflects a revival of an older tradition. In earlier eras, community bands were a staple of towns across Utah, providing entertainment and fostering local pride. Over time, many of those groups disappeared, but organizations like Wasatch Winds are helping to restore that tradition.

“The Wasatch Winds is not a professional group, though a listener may think so after a first listen,” Miller said.

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The upcoming anniversary concert is expected to draw both longtime supporters and new attendees, offering a chance to celebrate not only the band’s history but also the role of music in bringing communities together.

Admission to the concert is donation-based, with proceeds supporting the continuation of live community music. Contributions can be made at the door or online, helping ensure that the band can continue its mission for years to come.

Wasatch Winds shows no signs of slowing down. Interest in the group continues to grow, with some instrument sections even maintaining waiting lists for prospective members. Miller said the organization is exploring adding a second band to accommodate more musicians.

“We are always looking for performance opportunities to share our love of music with as many people as we can,” he said.

The Wasatch Winds’ impact is evident in the music it produces and the connections it fosters, even after three decades of performing. For members, it offers a chance to rediscover a passion. For audiences, it provides accessible, high-quality performances. And for the community, it stands as a reminder that the arts remain a vital and unifying force, and of music’s enduring power to bring people together, generation after generation.