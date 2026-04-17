Falcons take 6th in Esports tourney

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge Esports teams combined to earn sixth place in the inaugural Utah High School Activities Association 6A Esports State Championship, the first as a sanctioned activity. The tournament took place April 11 at Weber State University.

The Falcons earned 90 points in the all-day event. Farmington earned the gold trophy with 210 points and Bingham finished a close second with 200 points.

Here’s how the Skyridge entrants did in the three competition categories:

Super Smash Brothers Ultimate (3-person teams): The Falcons made their strongest showing in this event, capturing third place for 60 points behind Westlake and Mountain Ridge.

The varsity squad consisted of team captain Clayton Chrisman with Hayden Davis and Preston Foy. Alternates included Lucas Ferguson, Riley Jenson and Taner Jones with Brice Reeves as advisor. The team earned a 5-2 record during the regular season and reached the semifinals in the playoffs.

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Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (4-person teams): The Falcon squad placed seventh among scored teams and earned 20 points. The team captain was Rafe Youngs and the other varsity players were Hayden Davis, Preston Foy and Taner Jones.

Parker Davis was the alternate and Toni Davis was the advisor. The team earned a 3-4 record during the regular season.

Rocket League (3-person teams): Skyridge was the eighth-place scoring team in this division for 10 points. The team members were Hudson Gilbert, Bryce Toole and Brecken Toro. Brice Reeves was the advisor.