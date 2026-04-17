Honor Lehi’s hometown heroes by nominating them by April 30

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Plans are already underway for the annual Lehi Heritage Day celebration on Sat., Aug. 29, and the Lehi Historical Society is now accepting nominations for this year’s honorees. All nominations must be submitted by April 30.

“It’s one of the best things we do all year,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the historical society. “It’s a privilege to honor those who have given so much to our community.”

Ideal nominees are individuals or couples who have contributed significantly to improving life in Lehi. While many honorees have long ties to the community, nominees do not need to currently live in Lehi. However, individual or couple, at least one nominee must be living and able to attend the celebration.

Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for the inspiring people at lehihistory.org by selecting the “Lehi Heritage Day” dropdown menu and clicking on the 2026 Nomination Form. Nominations can be made online or a hard copy can be printed. Nominations on paper may be emailed to lehihistory@gmail.com or delivered to the Lehi Historical Society at 99 W. Main St., Ste. 100.

“We are looking for people who have given their time, service and energy to our community,” Bangerter said. “There are so many exceptional people in Lehi making a positive impact.”

Each year, Heritage Day recognizes individuals who have made meaningful and lasting contributions to Lehi. Since the event began in 2014, more than 100 citizens have been honored and memorialized with their names engraved on the Lehi Heritage Day Monument in front of the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center St.

Past honorees have come from all walks of life, including teachers, coaches, scout leaders, business owners, firefighters, police officers, civic leaders, rodeo volunteers and PTA volunteers. Many have quietly served for years without recognition.

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“There has been a wide variety of ways past honorees have benefited the community,” Bangerter said. “Many are reluctant to be in the spotlight but celebrating them inspires the rest of us to step up and do more.”

Members of the Lehi Historical Society consider each nomination and vote to determine the year’s honorees. Honorees are recognized in several ways, including riding in the Lehi Heritage Day Showcase Parade, participating in a special program with the mayor and city council and taking part in a congratulatory reception after the program. They are also featured in a newspaper article leading up to the event.

Lehi Heritage Day is put on by the Lehi Historical Society and sponsored by Lehi City. It is held annually and includes a parade, honoree celebration, themed exhibits and activities, food trucks and a classic car show.

Lehi Heritage Day was started by John Knollin Haws, founder of the historical society, with the goal of honoring both Lehi’s past and its present-day history makers.

“We have a remarkable past worth celebrating,” Bangerter said. “It’s good to be reminded of the sacrifices and work that built this community—and the people who continue to make it a great place to live.”

For more information, contact the Lehi Historical Society and Archives at 801-768-1570.