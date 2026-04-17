Six Pioneers accept college offers

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Six more senior athletes from Lehi accepted scholarships to continue their playing careers at the next level on Wednesday (Apr. 15). They included three baseball players and one individual each from boys cross country, girls basketball and girls lacrosse.

BASEBALL

Braden Hansen, P – College of Southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Golden Eagles (Scenic West)

Hansen has made six appearances in 14 contests. He has faced 70 batters, struck out 22 against 11 walks, 15 hits and nine earned runs. He has an ERA of 4.50.

The Scenic West Athletic Conference is a sports association for six junior colleges located in Idaho, Utah, Colorado, and Nevada. It is the sole conference in the NJCAA’s Region 18.

Advertisement

Sean McAfee, P – Umpqua Community College (Roseburg, OR) RiverHawks (NWAC)

So far this season, McAfee has faced 57 batters and recorded seven strikeouts, three walks, 11 hits and seven earned runs with a 4.32 ERA.

The Northwest Athletic Conference is the parent organization for 36 community colleges located in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

Kannon Whiteley, F/P – College of Southern Idaho (Twin Falls) Golden Eagles (SWAC)

For the season, Whiteley ranks second on the team in batting average with 0.364 and slugging percentage with 0.636. He has posted 16 hits including six doubles and two home runs with 17 RBI and 10 runs scored. He has also stolen five bases and made five appearances on the mound with a 4.82 ERA.

The Scenic West Athletic Conference is a sports association for six junior colleges located in Idaho, Utah, Colorado, and Nevada. It is the sole conference in the NJCAA’s Region 18.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Miles Braithwaite – Utah State University Aggies (PAC-12)

Advertisement

Braithwaite was the silver medalist in the Utah 6A state championships last fall and went on to finish 17th overall in the Boys Championship 5K at the NXR Southwest meet in Casa Grande, Arizona. He has also qualified to compete at State this spring in the 1,600-meter run.

He will be part of a new era for the Aggies, who will be joining the reconstituted PAC-12 Conference of nine teams starting officially in July.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brynlee Cook, G – Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, OR) Chukars (NWAC)

Cook was a powerhouse on both ends of the floor for the Pioneers this season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.5 deflections and 2.1 steals per contest. She netted half of her shots from inside the circle plus 28 triples for the season along with 42-of-58 (72%) of her free throws.

The Northwest Athletic Conference is the parent organization for 36 community colleges located in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Kate Prettyman, GK – William Peace University (Raleigh, N.C.) Pacers (USA South)

Advertisement

Prettyman is a two-year varsity starter between the pipes for the Pioneers. As a junior she collected 194 saves with a 52.2 save percentage in 18 contests including 10 wins. So far this season she has six wins and 88 saves to her credit in 12 matches.

One of the oldest NCAA Division III conferences in the nation, the USA South presently includes 10 members in North Carolina and Virginia. William Peace University is a private liberal arts institution.