Utah Metropolitan Ballet Brings “Tribute” to Covey Center Stage

STAFF WRITER | Lehi Free Press

Utah Metropolitan Ballet (UMB), Utah Valley’s professional ballet company, founded and directed by Jacqueline Colledge, announces its 2026 production of Tribute. For two nights only, Tribute will bring classical, neoclassical, and contemporary works to the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo. The show will be on April 23-24 at 7:00 p.m.



Tribute is a UMB tradition. Every year, the company presents a performance that honors outstanding members of the community for their contributions and hours of compassionate service. This year the company honors the following individuals: Tom Holdman, glass artist who has created art for over 150 temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Angela Johnson, sculptor known for creating the world’s largest sculptural collection of Jesus Christ, Light of the World Garden; Hilary Weeks, songwriter and recording artist of 14 albums; and the late Ariel Bybee, accomplished opera singer who performed in over 18 consecutive seasons at The Met in New York City and is the namesake for the Ariel Bybee Endowment at the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts.



For this season of Tribute, UMB teamed up with the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts to hire well-known international choreographer Vanessa Cook. Cook won the 2025 Ariel Bybee Endowment Prize and her new contemporary ballet, called A Brief Collection of Moments, will debut at Tribute. The dance is set to original music by composer Dylan Findley and includes live singing by soprano Rachel Porter. Cook’s choreography is highlighted by original art made by Michelle Nixon and Justin Wheatley.



About her experience working with UMB, Cook said, “Jacqueline Colledge has been incredibly supportive in this project. I really value [her] presence and her discussion with me to really find out my vision.”



“Working with the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts has given UMB new international attention,” Colledge said. “Working with Cook has been a great chance for our dancers to learn a style of movement that is different from classical ballet.”



Along with A Brief Collection of Moments, the show will include Cortex, choreographed by Heather Gray; Simply Sibelius, choreographed by Brittnee Squires; and Peasant Pas de Deux from Giselle. Dancers from Utah Metropolitan II will perform Walk, a piece by Heather Gray that recently won first place in the Ensemble Works category at the Youth America Grand Prix Semi-finals and was selected for performance at the Youth America Grand Prix Finals in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement



The Utah Metropolitan Ballet Orchestra, led by Marcel Bowman, will play live music for A Brief Collection of Moments, Peasant Pas De Deux, and Simply Sibelius. Simply Sibelius will include a violin solo by Rosalie Macmillan.



UMB’s work with the Center for Latter-day Saint Arts gives both dancers and audience members a special opportunity to experience a wide range of art as we celebrate creativity in the Utah Valley community.



Note that the honorees will be recognized during the show on Thursday, April 23. Tickets start at $31 and are available at https://www.umballet.org/tribute1, or through the Covey Center website.