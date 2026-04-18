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Students to Shine at Alpine School District’s Special Schools Prom

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Students to Shine at Alpine School District’s Special Schools Prom

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STAFF WRITER | Lehi Free Press

About 200 students with special needs from across Alpine School District will step into a night designed just for them this week, as Lehi High School hosts the district’s annual Special Schools Prom.

Set for Friday, April 17, from 7 to 9 p.m., this year’s event carries the theme “Prom in the Enchanted Forest,” transforming the school into a space where students can celebrate, connect and take center stage.

The prom brings together students from four district programs: ATEC, ATEC-West, Dan Peterson School and Horizon. These programs serve students with disabilities ranging from preschool through early adulthood, offering support in education, independent living and employment skills.

Students themselves play an active role in planning and preparing for the event, with organizational responsibilities rotating among the participating schools each year.

For many, the evening represents more than a traditional dance.

“The Special Schools Prom is more than just a dance; it’s a night where every student, regardless of their challenges, gets to step into the spotlight and feel truly celebrated,” said Ryan Hemming, principal at Dan Peterson School. “Seeing our community come together to create this inclusive environment reminds us why we do this work—to ensure every student knows they belong.”

The event also offers students the opportunity to attend with dates, enjoy music and immerse themselves in a themed environment tailored to create a memorable experience.

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Members of the media are invited to attend, with district staff and students available for interviews throughout the evening.

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