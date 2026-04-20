Falcon baseball goes 4-4 in recent action

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge baseball team went 1-2 in each of the first two Region 3 series and also won two other games between them. Coming into this week, the Falcons were tied for fifth place in the league with a 2-4 record and are 11-5 overall.

March 31: Skyridge 8, Lehi 7

The Falcons got the upper hand in this close contest with five runs in the sixth inning and then held on to get the win. Senior pitcher Rip Roberts was credited with the victory and senior Tate Young got the save. Junior Nathan Whitehead and sophomore Luke Robley also made appearances.

Robley contributed on the other side of the plate as well with a single, double, three RBI and a run scored. Senior infielder Brady Lowe went 4-for-4 including two doubles for one RBI and one run.

Senior catcher Boston Sundberg added three hits including a double plus one RBI. Junior outfielders Mason Omae and Zayden Bye had two hits and two runs apiece.

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April 3: Lehi 17, Skyridge 10

The Falcons concluded this series with a Friday double-header after inclement weather forced the postponement of Wednesday’s contest. Skyridge scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to grab the lead but then gave up eight runs in the sixth inning. The teams committed a combined nine errors.

The Falcons used five pitchers but Young took the loss. Bye had a big offensive night with three hits including a double, two RBI and three runs scored.

Senior catcher Boston Sundberg added two hits and three RBI while Robley walked and scored three times. Roberts had an RBI plus a run and Omae scored twice.

April 3: Lehi 7, Skyridge 6

This back-and-forth game was decided by a single Lehi run in the bottom of the sixth. Roberts, senior Greyson Bauer, sophomore Brady Buttars and junior Noah Fry all took a turn on the bump in the loss.

Robley produced two hits, an RBI and two runs while Sundberg added a double and two RBI. Buttars drove in the other two runs. Roberts had a double and scored.

April 8: Skyridge 6, Mountain Ridge 5 (9)

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On the road, the Falcons trailed in this contest until the fourth inning, when they plated three runs for a 4-3 lead. The Sentinels tied it in the sixth, and then the teams went scoreless through the next two innings. Skyridge pushed two runs across in the top of the ninth but only gave up one to secure the win.

Whitehead claimed the victory, but Bauer threw five hitless innings and Young also made an appearance. Roberts went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Lowe singled and doubled for an RBI and a run while Omae hit two doubles and sent one runner across. Robley added two hits and one run. Buttars drove one in and scored once as well.

April 9: Skyridge 13, Salem Hills 7

The Falcons led 10-4 after three innings and cruised to the big home win from there. Roberts notched the victory and also helped himself with two hits, an RBI, two stolen based and two runs. Senior Murphy Dunn threw two scoreless innings in relief.

Junior infielder Bo Larson posted two hits, two RBI and one run scored. Sundberg added two hits and two RBI. Robley and senior outfielder Miles Robinson each singled twice and scored twice.

Omae drove in one and crossed twice while junior pinch runner Will Arbuckle scored two runs. Buttars hit two singles with one RBI and one run. Lowe also posted an RBI and a run and Bye had an RBI.

April 14: Corner Canyon 13, Skyridge 3

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Opening this series at home, the Falcons gave up two big innings to the Chargers which allowed them to close out the win in five. Young took the loss with Whitehead and junior Luke McKown also making appearances. Lowe doubled and drove in two runs while Omae had the other RBI.

April 15: Corner Canyon 6, Skyridge 4

The second game was much closer, with each team getting seven hits. However, the Chargers got more out of theirs with a four-run fifth inning which allowed them to secure the home victory. Buttars registered the loss with Bauer, Arbuckle and Dunn each also taking a turn on the bump.

Omae doubled and tripled for an RBI and a run scored. Sundberg drove two across. Roberts had two hits including a double and scored once. Robinson and junior pinch runner James Peck each added a point to the board for the visitors.

April 17: Skyridge 3, Corner Canyon 2

In a back-and-forth contest at home, the Falcons broke a tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth and then held the Chargers scoreless in the top of the seventh to close out a thrilling win to complete the series. Roberts went the distance, fanning eight against two walks and five hits.

Bauer doubled and drove in two runs while Robinson singled, doubled and scored twice. Omae added an RBI and Bye made the other run.

The Falcons continue Region 3 play this week with the series against Lone Peak. They are scheduled to be on the road Tuesday (Apr. 21) and Friday (Apr. 24) and at home on Wednesday (Apr. 22). Varsity game time is 3:30 p.m.