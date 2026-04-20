Pioneer baseball posts 2-2 results in April games

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi baseball team won a non-league contest during spring break and then went 1-2 in the series against Jordan in Region 3 play last week. The results bring the Pioneers to an 8-7 overall record for the season and ties them with the Beetdiggers for third place in the league standings at 3-3.

April 7: Lehi 8, Union 0

The Pioneers plated four runs each in the third and seventh innings to claim this victory. Senior pitcher Ryder Ockey scattered five hits in six innings with five strikeouts and just a single walk to get the win. Senior Brayden Hansen had two strikeouts in the final inning to complete the shutout.

Senior infielder Cole Ybarra sparked the offense with a double and two RBI. Sophomore shortstop Jake Welch added two RBI while senior catcher Hazen Elton and senior left fielder Murphy Madsen each had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Junior Kyson Butterfield stole two bases and scored twice as a pinch runner.

April 14: Jordan 3, Lehi 1

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The Pioneers took the lead with a run in the top of the first, but the Beetdiggers responded with three runs in the bottom of the second and both teams were scoreless the rest of the way.

Senior pitcher Kannon Whiteley took the loss with senior Taygen Stephensen finishing the game on the bump. Brown slugged a double and drove in Welch for Lehi’s only run.

April 15: Jordan 8, Lehi 2

The Beetdiggers broke open a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth and added four more in the sixth to get the road win.

Junior pitcher Sawyer Call, Hansen and Welch each took a turn on the mound in the loss. Ybarra singled and tripled and scored both runs for Lehi. Madsen had an RBI.

April 17: Lehi 5, Jordan 3

The Pioneers broke through in the tight third game of the series in a back-and-forth contest on the road. Lehi scored first in the top of the second with one run and the Beetdiggers responded with two runs in the bottom half.

The Pioneers came back with three runs in the top of the third. Jordan reduced the deficit to one again with a run in the bottom half, but Lehi shut the home squad out the rest of the way and added an insurance run in the top of the sixth to capture the victory.

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Senior pitcher Sean McAfee got the win doing the bulk of the work, with Stephensen retiring the final four batters in order to earn the save.

On the other side of the plate, Welch powered the offense with a homer and drove in three of the runs. Ybarra added a double and an RBI. Senior infielder Ryder Schultz hit twice and scored once. Madsen with two stolen bases, sophomore James Rex and Butterfield each crossed the plate for the other runs.

Lehi takes on American Fork in this week’s Region 3 schedule. On Tuesday (Apr. 21) the Pioneers will visit the Cavemen, who will then come to town on Wednesday (Apr. 22). Lehi goes back to American Fork for the final game of the set on Friday (Apr. 24). Varsity game time is 3:30 p.m.