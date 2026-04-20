Pioneer softball on top in Region 3

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi softball team has been dominating in league play. Through five games, the Pioneers have been averaging 16 runs per contest and giving up just two. They had won nine games in a row before a one-run, extra-inning road loss last week. The Pioneers are 5-0 in Region 3 play and 17-3 overall.

March 31: Lehi 12, Lone Peak 0

The Pioneers held a 1-0 lead through three innings but then plated 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth and held the visitors off in the top of the fifth to finish a shortened perfect game for junior pitcher Abbi Harroun. She struck out nine of the 15 batters she faced with no walks, hits or runs. Pioneer softball’s Harroun throws perfect game

Lehi had 11 hits in the contest and six of them went for extra bases with contributions from the whole lineup. Senior first baseman Mya Maughan had two hits, drove in two and scored twice herself to lead the onslaught. Senior outfielder Brynlee Cook doubled and tripled for an RBI and two runs.

Junior outfielder Liv Davies had a home run and two RBI. Junior shortstop Camry Wassmer singled and tripled for two RBI and a run scored. Sophomore Jaxie Medler added two hits including a double for an RBI and two runs.

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Junior catcher Piper Emery doubled with one RBI and senior Infielder Libby Baxter drove in one run and crossed herself as well. Senior outfielder Ashlyn Petersen, junior outfielder Reese Taylor and junior outfielder Brinlee Skidmore each scored once for the Pioneers.

April 2: Lehi 28, Corner Canyon 1

The Pioneers scored 21 runs in the second inning against the woeful Chargers in a contest that lasted just three innings. Junior Claire Crutchfield picked up the win in the circle, striking out five of the 12 batters she faced against one walk, two hits and one run.

Lehi used 14 players in the game, and they produced 17 hits including eight for extra bases. Medler blasted a home run, drove in five and scored once more herself. Davies doubled twice, posted four RBI and scored three times. Petersen posted three hits including a double, three RBI and four runs.

Emery tallied a single and a triple, one RBI and five runs scored. Skidmore doubled and tripled, Wassmer added two doubles while Baxter had one, and each of them provided two RBI and three runs more. Maughan contributed a double, two RBI and two runs.

April 11: Pioneers go 4-0 at tourney

The Pioneers ended their holiday with four wins in the Payson Ice Breaker tournament, topping Spanish Fork 7-3, Maple Mountain 11-9, Emery 16-1 and Pleasant Grove 13-2.

Lehi’s five runs in the fourth inning gave them the edge against the Dons. Harroun collected the win and Medler the save. Cook singled and doubled for two RBI and Baxter also drove in two runs.

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The Pioneers pushed two runs across in the bottom of the sixth to break a tie and get the victory over the Golden Eagles. Harroun claimed the win and Medler finished the effort. Maughan powered the offense, going 4-for-4 including a homer with five RBI and one other run.

Eleven runs in the second inning made it a three-inning affair over the Spartans. Crutchfield notched the win in the circle. Medler did her damage at the plate this time with a single and home run for five RBI.

Lehi plated 10 runs in their first batting turn against the Vikings and closed them out in five innings. Harroun picked up another win. Baxter singled and homered for four RBI.

April 14: Lehi 19, American Fork 2

The Pioneers boarded 10 runs in the first inning and nine in the second to end this game after 2 ½ innings. Crutchfield threw a three-hitter in the effort and also drove in two runs.

Maughan slugged two home runs for three RBI and one other run. Cook hit two doubles for three RBI and two runs scored. Davies and Skidmore each went 3-for-3 with a double. Davies drove in two, stole three bases and scored twice, while Skidmore added one RBI and three runs.

Emery singled and doubled for three RBI and one run. Baxter posted two hits including a double with two RBI and two runs. Wassmer and Medler had two hits, one RBI and two runs apiece.

April 15: Grantsville 10, Lehi 9

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The Pioneers crafted a 7-0 lead in the first two innings against the Cowboys on the road, but the home squad tied it up in the fifth inning and the teams remained deadlocked after that to bring on the extra stanza. Lehi got two runs in the top of the eighth but Grantsville answered with three to get the win.

Harroun got the start but Crutchfield took the loss. Maughan doubled and homered for three RBI and scored one other run for the offense. Davies added a single and home run for two RBI and one other run while Skidmore contributed a solo home run. Taylor scored twice as a pinch runner.

“We had a nice break and then went 4-0 in the Payson tournament,” said Coach Tim Kennedy. “We beat some good teams there and followed up with a region win against AF this week.

“We’ve had Grantsville on the radar all season,” he continued. “They are ranked first in 3A. I love playing them because it’s always a competitive game. The past two seasons we won by one run. They got us this time by one run in extras.

“It was a valuable loss for us because we had some miscues in the extra inning,” the coach said. “Because of the bad weather the next day we hit the video room and broke down our mistakes. We will be more prepared next time.”

The Pioneers continue Region 3 play this week at Corner Canyon on Monday (Apr. 20), hosting Skyridge on Tuesday (Apr. 21) and visiting American Fork on Thursday (Apr. 23). Varsity first pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.