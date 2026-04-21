Falcon boys soccer is in solid 2nd place in league

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

With three matches remaining, the Skyridge boys soccer team is 4-1 in Region 3 and just one game behind undefeated Lone Peak in second place after losing to the Knights in double overtime. The teams will play again to end the regular season on May 1.

The Falcons went 2-2 in their most recent contests, all of which were decided by a single goal. Coming into this week, the overall record was 8-5 for the season.

March 31: Layton Christian 3, Skyridge 2

This rugged match against the Eagles featured a combined nine yellow cards. The visitors scored all three of their goals in the first 20 minutes and were held out after that, but the Falcons weren’t able to get the equalizer before time ran out.

Layton Christian got their first goal right out of the gate and then scored two more a couple of minutes apart to build a 3-0 lead by halfway through the initial period.

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Skyridge reduced the deficit in the 26th minute when senior midfielder Keith Gardner scored with a shot from the top of the goal box to the inside of the right post after receiving a pass from senior defender Brady Wangsgard. The tally remained at 3-1 to the break.

The teams battled scoreless nearly to the end of the match. In the 78th minute, sophomore defender Lucas Moss recovered the ball from an opposing player. He passed it to junior defender Griffin Wall, who crossed it into the penalty box where junior midfielder Dallas Olander snagged it and made a goal from point-blank range.

Junior goalkeeper Bryce Toole made three saves and sophomore Jude Horman had two saves in the loss. Junior defender Lincoln Webster played almost the entire contest and led the team with 51 completed passes and 10 recoveries.

April 1: Skyridge 1, Corner Canyon 0

This match was a scoreless duel for three-quarters of the clock. The Falcons finally had an opportunity in the 64th minute when they were awarded a penalty kick on a handball and Wall converted on the chance for the only goal of the contest.

Toole went the distance in the net and saved all five of the Charger shots on target to help his team to the victory. Wall also played fiercely on defense and made 20 recoveries in the game.

April 15: Lone Peak 1, Skyridge 0 (2OT)

The region’s top two teams battled toe-to-toe for more than 90 minutes in this contest to determine supremacy in Region 3. Toole had at least 15 recoveries and two saves to help keep his team in the match.

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The homestanding Knights finally found the net in the third minute of the second overtime period to end the game in their favor.

April 17: Skyridge 1, American Fork 0 (2OT)

The Falcons had a tougher contest against the defending 6A champions at home than they had in the first round, but they prevailed after getting the golden goal near the end of the second overtime off a throw-in by Wangsgard to sophomore midfielder Brody Alleman.

He passed the ball to junior forward Brock Alleman, and he took a shot from near the left sideline of the penalty box to the right side of the net for the thrilling victory.

Toole played the entire 106 minutes between the pipes and collected three saves and 12 recoveries in the effort. Wall and Webster both had outstanding defensive games to help earn the win.

The Falcons host Lehi in Region 3 action at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Apr. 22) and will then travel to Corner Canyon on Friday (Apr. 24) with a 3:30 p.m. start time.