Lehi Expo returns, invites residents to explore city services

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Residents can learn how Lehi City operates and connect directly with local leaders at the Lehi Expo on Thursday, April 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the North Gym at the Lehi Legacy Center, 123 N. Center St. The free, open-house-style event brings together city departments, elected officials and community partners in one place, offering information on public safety, utilities, recreation, development and other services. Attendees can ask questions, explore booths, watch demonstrations and take part in family-friendly activities and giveaways.