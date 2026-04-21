Utah County invites students to design next “I Voted” sticker

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Students across Utah County are invited to combine creativity with civic pride in a unique opportunity. In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence, the Utah County Elections Division has launched an “I Voted” sticker design contest for students in fifth through ninth grades, giving young artists the chance to have their work distributed to voters throughout the county.

The contest, which is open to all eligible students living in Utah County, calls for original designs that reflect both the spirit of American independence and the identity of the local community. The winning artwork will be featured as the official “I Voted” sticker for the November 2026 General Election.

The contest is about more than just art. It is designed to engage younger generations in the democratic process and to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

“This is your chance to create a design that represents both America’s 250th birthday and the spirit of Utah County,” the Elections Division shared in its announcement. “We encourage students to make something original, meaningful, and eye-catching.”

The contest offers a range of incentives for participants. The first-place winner will receive $150 and have their design mailed to voters throughout the county. Second place will receive $100, and third place will receive $50. All three top finishers will also be recognized at a Utah County Commission meeting, providing a public platform to celebrate their work.

Students are encouraged to use any artistic medium they prefer, including drawing, painting or digital design. Submissions can be created at any size, but the final design will be scaled down to fit a 2-inch circular sticker. This requirement challenges students to think carefully about composition, clarity and visual impact in a smaller format.

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Entries must be submitted by May 8, either electronically via email or in-person at the Utah County Elections Office in Provo. Only one entry per student is allowed. Winners are expected to be announced by May 15.

“I Voted” stickers serve as both a personal badge of participation and a subtle encouragement for others to vote. By allowing students to design the sticker, Utah County is giving the next generation a voice in how that symbol is represented.

Community leaders hope the initiative will spark interest in civic responsibility at an early age. Encouraging students in the contest who are not yet eligible to vote to contribute to an election-related tradition may help foster a lifelong appreciation for civic involvement.

The county looks forward to seeing what the students of Utah County come up with. The contest celebrates both past and future, honoring 250 years of American history while empowering the next generation to help shape its ongoing story.