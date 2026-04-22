Aspen Peaks seeks input through Gratitude & Listening Tour

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The Aspen Peaks School District Board of Education members have embarked on a “Gratitude & Listening Tour” of the district to meet with teachers and residents to express appreciation, share thoughts and ideas, and answer questions.

The outreach effort includes several open-house style events at district schools throughout April and May. District leaders say the sessions are not formal presentations, but rather opportunities for discussion.

“This isn’t a formal presentation or a defense of past decisions; it’s an open engagement session where you can help us identify what to change and what to maintain,” APSD posted on social media.

Each stop on tour features multiple stations where attendees can interact with board members and district leadership. Visitors are invited to scan QR codes to provide feedback, share what they appreciate about their current schools, and offer ideas for the district’s future. Participants can also pick up an Aspen Peaks Community Builder sticker, meet administrators, and contribute a “Legacy Letter” to a time capsule planned for the district’s 2027 grand opening.

The open houses run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The remaining stops on the tour will be at:

● Timberline Middle School on Thursday, April 23

● Mountain Ridge Junior High on Tuesday, April 28

● American Fork Junior High on Tuesday, May 5

● Viewpoint Middle School on Thursday, May 7

Residents, parents, teachers and students are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to share feedback and help build what leaders describe as “the next generation of excellence” for the new district.

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Aspen Peaks board member Jeanne-Marie Burrows said the first stops on the tour have already provided meaningful conversations with educators and community members.

“The two stops of the Gratitude & Listening Tour that we have had so far have been a great experience for us to truly listen to our communities,” Burrows said. “A group of staff members attended our first stop at Willowcreek and shared their questions and fears. At Lehi Junior, I spoke with a kindergarten teacher from a school that is decreasing in size and listened to her worries about losing amazing teachers because of the decrease.”

Burrows said she was able to bring administrators into the conversation to help address concerns on the spot. The teacher later followed up with an email expressing appreciation for the opportunity to be heard.

“This tour gives us the time to not only have our communities give us feedback for the future, but also to connect with them and answer questions now,” Burrows said. “We want our teachers, staff, students, parents and community members to be involved with the creation of our district. We also want them to feel appreciated and heard right now.”