Two years after opening, Lehi’s Intermountain Health Primary Children’s Hospital – Miller Family Campus expands to meet growing demand

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

According to a release from Intermountain, just two years after opening in Lehi, Intermountain Health Primary Children’s Hospital – Miller Family Campus, has become a critical access point for pediatric trauma care and specialty services for children in Utah County and Southern Salt Lake County.

Since opening in 2024, the hospital campus has cared for tens of thousands of children and is already expanding services to meet increasing healthcare needs of children and families in nearby communities.

The hospital just celebrated its second anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new medical-surgical beds to expand access to patients. Later this year, six new newborn ICU rooms will be added, increasing total inpatient capacity by approximately 20 percent.

In its first two years, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital – Miller Family Campus has delivered the following care:

• Trauma cases: 1,107

• Surgical cases: 11,879

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• Patient days: 30,372

• Emergency department visits: 39,872

• Clinic visits: 145,099

“These numbers reflect more than volume of patients. They represent families who no longer must travel long distances for specialized pediatric care, and children receiving timely treatment in moments that matter most,” said Lisa Paletta, president of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital – Miller Family Campus.

One such patient is 17-year-old Max Braithwaite. After a serious motocross accident in Delta, Utah, Max was being airlifted to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City when he became unstable mid-flight.

The flight team rerouted and landed at the Lehi campus, saving 10 critical minutes that may have been the difference between life and death.

“They completely saved his life,” said Max’s mother, Ashley. “He wouldn’t have made it to Salt Lake.”

Since the accident, Max has continued to receive follow-up care at the Lehi campus, including both rehabilitation services for his injures and specialty care for Type 1 diabetes – a previously undiagnosed chronic condition that was discovered by Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital caregivers during his hospital stay.

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“The hospital is close to my home because I live in Saratoga Springs and so it’s close and convenient. Everybody there has just been friendly and so supportive, and it’s just well organized, well run. We’re very grateful for their care that Max received,” said Ashley.

Since opening, the Lehi campus has added other important new specialty services, such as the Pectus Center of Excellence, which has already helped 60 patients improve their quality of life through specialized rib cage surgery.

Additionally, the Lehi campus recently started a sports medicine program and plans to install an outdoor sports rehabilitation facility this summer on the campus, where children can work with physical therapists to regain athletic skills after sports injuries.

“Our campus was always designed to grow. This hospital was built with the future in mind, and we’re just getting started. We will continue to add services, expand access, and meet the needs of our growing community for many years to come,” said Paletta.