Willowcreek Drama Department brings “Seussical Jr.” to the stage

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Willowcreek Middle School drama department presents “Seussical Jr.,” a vibrant, charming and high-energy musical perfect for family audiences. Based on the compiled works of Dr. Seuss, “Seussical Jr.” has hummable music by Stephen Flaherty and meaningful lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Directed by Cali Wilkes, the story dives into the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss, where Horton the Elephant hears a faint cry for help from a tiny speck of dust and vows to protect the microscopic community of Whoville. This high-energy musical brings your favorite Seuss characters together for an imaginative adventure packed with catchy tunes, heartfelt moments and plenty of laughs.

“It’s a fun and meaningful experience that audiences of all ages will enjoy,” said Wilkes.

Ninth graders Jade Heightman and Tyler Craner shine as Gertrude McFuzz and Horton the Elephant, bringing heart and stunning harmonies to the stage. Brigham Barth gives a peppy performance as the loveable, chaos-causing Cat in the Hat.

“Come ready to laugh — you’re in for a treat,” said Wilkes.

Following months of preparation, Willowcreek’s dedicated musical theater students are finally ready to take the stage. “Seussical Jr.” opens on Thursday, April 23, with additional performances on April 24, 25 and 27 at Willowcreek Middle School. The show starts at 7 p.m. with a matinee on April 25 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/3jz9b5c8 by selecting “Willowcreek Middle School”.

All ticket proceeds support the school’s drama department.

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“I have loved working on this production with my actors and technicians, a total of 80 kids. And remember as Horton says, ‘A person’s a person, no matter how small,’” shared Wilkes.