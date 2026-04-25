Falcons competing well early in girls golf

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls golf team is in a solid third place in Region 3 and ranks fourth in Class 6A after the first three league tournaments.

Corner Canyon and Lone Peak are separated by a single stroke in the battle for first place in the region and they rank second and third, respectively, in the classification standings behind Bingham, which leads the Chargers by a fraction of a stroke.

The Falcons will likely not challenge those teams for the top three spots since they trail them by about 25 strokes at this point, but they are ahead of the rest of the field in a tight race for the next three positions in the rankings.

Skyridge is averaging an adjusted score of 346.5 per tournament, ahead of American Fork at 351.05 and Copper Hills at 352.7.

Junior Mallorie Hubbard is the top Falcon in the individual region standings at No. 7 with an adjusted stroke average of 83.16 coming into this week, which places her at No. 11 in 6A overall. Sophomore Chloe Slack is No. 8 in the league and No. 14 in the class with an 83.95 average adjusted score.

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In the first region event at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork on April 13, Skyridge was edged by American Fork 355-358 to finish in fourth place.

Slack had the best card of the day for her team with an 88, and senior Whitney Hymas finished right after her with an 89, followed by seniors Addy Murphy at 90 and Tori Wilson at 91 for the counted scores.

The next day, the teams played again at Mountain View Golf Course in West Jordan, where the Falcons easily outdistanced the Cavemen 344-355 led by an outstanding round from Hubbard at 79. Slack shot an 86, Hymas posted an 89 and Murphy finished with a 90 for the team combined score.

Last week on Tuesday (Apr. 21), the region programs squared off at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi, where the Skyridge girls earned their best score of the league season to date with a 334, far ahead of American Fork at 360.

Hubbard led the effort with an 81, followed by Slack at 82, Hymas at 84 and Wilson at 87. “It’s been a fun season so far,” said Coach Tenille Slack. “This is my first season with the girls team and I have loved getting to know each of them.

“This year we are blessed with great senior leadership,” she continued. “I have been impressed with the character of these girls.

“They are excited to play golf and are so good to each other. We have had several girls score their personal best so far and we hope to continue to build momentum as we get closer to State,” the coach concluded.

The teams have two events this coming week. They are scheduled to play Monday (Apr. 27) at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City and on Thursday (Apr. 30) at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs.