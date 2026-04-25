Knudsen House unveiling draws strong crowd despite weather

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

A surprise cold snap didn’t keep the community from attending the unveiling of the historical marker for the Christian and Sarah O. Knudsen House on April 16. The program moved at the last minute to the old Lehi City Council Chambers, but the event still drew a full crowd and warm response.

Despite the shift indoors, the turnout exceeded expectations. “We expected fewer attendees due to the weather, but the room was full,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “It became a sweet tribute to the Knudsen House and was as well attended as others.”

After the ceremony, attendees visited 123 S. Center St., where Ron and Charlotte Ottosen welcomed the public for the unveiling and tours.

This event was made possible by Lori Volmar of the Lehi Historical Marker Unveiling Committee and the Daughters of the American Revolution Pony Express Chapter. Highlights included a historical sketch by Lee Anderson, who recalled his parents renting a second-floor apartment in the home during the 1950s for $33 a month, occasionally contending with unwelcome rodents.

Serving as the centerpiece of the day’s celebration, the Knudsen House—built in 1909—remains one of Lehi’s most impressive historic residences and a reminder of the city’s early prosperity. Made from buff-colored brick common in Utah County, the two-story home ranks among the largest of its kind in Lehi. Its Victorian Eclectic style includes a central block, projecting bays, decorative stone window accents, and a wraparound porch with Tuscan columns.

Victoria Spencer of the DAR Pony Express Chapter performed “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, reflecting the home’s many lives and aspirations through time.

Advertisement

Paula Knudsen Boothe, a Knudsen descendant, spoke about early immigrants’ faith and determination. “They came to a primitive community and built what we enjoy today,” she said.

Lehi City Councilmember Michelle Stallings reflected on the home’s role as a place of welcome, noting its tradition of caring for neighbors and those in transition.

To close the event, guests enjoyed bread from F’Kosh Bakery, owned by Brent Knudsen, a descendant of Knudsen. Afterward, guests went to the home for the unveiling, where family members of the Ottosen family unveiled the marker and opened the home for tours.

Jessica Shannon, daughter of Ron and Charlotte, summed up the family’s dedication: “He hasn’t stopped—he’s been restoring the home for 21 years. My parents lived in a small upstairs apartment while renovating. It’s been incredible to watch it come back to life.”

Restoration included removing mid-20th-century apartment additions. The dining room and parlor were restored to their original use with period furnishings. Family traditions continue, such as displaying an antique sleigh each Christmas.

“This is a special place, and it takes special people to care for it,” Shannon said.

The Knudsen House marker is the 17th installed through the Historical Marker Program. This program was launched in 2022 with support from the Lehi City PARC program. Ongoing contributions come from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction.

The next historical marker unveiling honoring Carter Airport is on May 2 at 10 a.m. at 600 East and Airport Drive. After sharing airport stories and memories of the Aviation Hall of Fame founders, KSL’s Chopper 5 is expected. Chick-fil-A will provide chicken sandwiches.

Advertisement

For more information on the Lehi Historical Society or the Historical Marker Program, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.