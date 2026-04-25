Lehi Sports
LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH
HANNAH JORGENSEN
GRADE: 12
SPORT: Girls Lacrosse
POSITION: Attack
RECENT HIGHLIGHT: Hannah has had 17 assists and 39 draw controls this season so far.
COACH’S COMMENTS: Hannah is a very special player; she is an attack player but is on the circle at the draw. Hannah plays a crucial role for our team to help us get possession of the ball. Hannah is very aware of her teammates and consistently dishes the ball when they are open. She has also scored 16 times and collected 28 ground balls. Hannah maintains a 4.0 GPA and excels at school. Hannah is a kind person who puts her heart into everything she does.
– Coach Taylor Siri
Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.