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LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

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LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

34 minutes ago

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HANNAH JORGENSEN

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Girls Lacrosse

POSITION: Attack

RECENT HIGHLIGHT: Hannah has had 17 assists and 39 draw controls this season so far.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Hannah is a very special player; she is an attack player but is on the circle at the draw. Hannah plays a crucial role for our team to help us get possession of the ball. Hannah is very aware of her teammates and consistently dishes the ball when they are open. She has also scored 16 times and collected 28 ground balls. Hannah maintains a 4.0 GPA and excels at school. Hannah is a kind person who puts her heart into everything she does.

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Coach Taylor Siri

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

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