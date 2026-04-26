Pioneers focusing on skill-building in girls golf

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Following the graduation of their senior star, the Lehi girls golf team is in a rebuilding mode as they compete in the state’s toughest league. The other teams in Region 3 occupy four of the top five spots in the Class 6A overall standings.

The Pioneers are currently ranked 10th in the class with an average adjusted score of 386.56. They are a tiny fraction of a point behind Westlake at 386.53, which puts both schools squarely in the middle of the bracket.

In the league individual standings after three events, senior Oaklee Smith leads the charge for Lehi in 25th place with an average adjusted score of 93.89. Sophomore teammate Zayda Scott sits right behind her in 26th position at 94.09.

The Pioneers carded a combined team score of 400 in the first region tournament at Fox Hollow Golf Club in American Fork on April 13. Smith shot the team low round of 95, followed by Scott at 100, junior Remi Fossum at 102 and senior Livie Zobrist at 103.

On the day following at Mountain View Golf Course in West Jordan, Lehi earned a team score of 386, a 14-stroke drop from the previous day for a significant improvement. This time it was Scott with the low round of 91, followed by Fossum at 97. Smith and Zobrist each scored a 99 to complete the tally.

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The region programs met again last Tuesday (Apr. 21) at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi. This time the Pioneers posted a combined score of 399. Smith matched her earlier low round of 95 to lead the way, followed by Scott at 99, Fossum at 100 and junior Brynlee McAllister with a 105.

The programs have two region events on the docket this week. They are scheduled to play Monday (Apr. 27) at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City and on Thursday (Apr. 30) at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs.