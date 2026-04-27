Falcon girls lacrosse earns four more big wins

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team continued on a roll since returning from the spring break, posting lopsided victories in the last four contests to advance their season record to 13-1 coming into this week.

April 14: Skyridge 24, Lehi 6

Playing at home, the Falcons got goals from eight players on their way to overwhelming the Pioneers. Senior goaltender Leilani Fiefia played 36 minutes in the net and got two saves with senior Taylor Brems also making two saves in the other 12 minutes.

Sophomore midfielder Summer Buechner sparked the win with three goals, three assists, three ground balls and 16 draw controls. Sophomore midfielder Ellie Palmer was the team high scorer in this match with six goals and also had one assist and two caused turnovers.

Sophomore attacker Sage Curtis scored three times with three gives while senior attacker Tessa Jamison added five goals and sophomore attacker Sophia Fife tallied three goals and one assist. Senior defender Madelyn Coton snagged two ground balls and caused two turnovers.

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April 16: Skyridge 28, American Fork 4

Jamison went on an offensive tear at home in this contest with 10 goals and two assists while Fife hit the target three times with five gives and Palmer added five goals and one assist.

Buechner scored three times and dealt four assists to go with three ground balls, two caused turnovers and 12 draw controls. Sophomore midfielder Geneva Barfuss also had a productive all-around game with one goal, five assists, four ground balls, four caused turnovers and seven draw controls.

Curtis hit the target three times. Fiefia manned the net for 36 minutes while Brems again filled the other 12 minutes and each of them made one save. Junior midfielder Siena Heilner scooped up three ground balls.

April 21: Skyridge 22, Lehi 4

On the road this time, the Falcons still dominated the Pioneers in all aspects. Fife led the offense with six goals and two assists while Curtis furnished five scores and one give. Buechner collected three goals, two assists, five ground balls, three caused turnovers and seven draw controls.

Jamison scored four times and Palmer added two scores plus two gives while Barfuss had two assists to go with four ground balls, three cause turnovers and nine draw controls. Sophomore midfielder Liv Enger also had a solid outing with one goal, three assists, three ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Fiefia had an active night between the pipes, going the distance with five saves and also earning five ground balls and causing three turnovers.

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April 23: Skyridge 15, Farmington 3

Back on their own field, the Falcons didn’t score quite as often against the Phoenix, but they didn’t give up much either for another convincing victory.

The Falcons conclude Region 3 play this week with a game at Corner Canyon on Tuesday (Apr. 28) at 5:30 p.m. and will then host Lone Peak on Thursday (Apr. 30) at 5 p.m. for a Senior Night showdown which will determine the league championship.