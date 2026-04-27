Pioneer boys tennis wins five matches at league tourney

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys tennis team was seeded fourth in the Region 3 tournament after finishing the league season with a 14-28 record and 52.68 points. The event was played April 23 and 24 at Corner Canyon High School in Draper.

The Pioneers went up against the No. 5 Chargers to open their participation. They easily won the first three singles matches but did not prevail in the others, so Corner Canyon moved forward with a 4-3 result. In a standard-format event, Lehi would have won 3-2.

In First Singles, Pioneer Peter Phillips easily bested Blake Bowen 6-0, 6-3. In No. 2 Singles, Baylor Pitts nearly shut out Davis England 6-1, 6-0. At the Third Singles spot, Trey Olsen topped Emmett Nilsson 6-3, 6-0.

In the bonus No. 4 singles match, Steel Labrum won the middle set over Lok Shay but the Charger pulled out the win 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. The Lehi doubles teams all won some games but lost in two sets.

The No. 1 pair was Luke Yost and Boone Traveller (2-6, 2-6); at No. 2, Jeff Pitts and Lex Claybaugh (2-6, 2-6); and at No. 3, Foster Revill and Jack Balle (1-6, 4-6).

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The next day, the Pioneers took on No. 2 Lone Peak, which had been upset by Skyridge in the earlier round. They made a valiant effort, but the Knights got the win 5-2.

Phillips competed hard in the First Singles bout against Lone Peak’s Cache Dowdle, but he got the win 7-5, 7-6 (7-6). Ty Reynolds bowed to Knight Lehi Johnson in the No. 2 Singles match 6-2, 6-1.

In the Third Singles slot, Pitts bested Everett Lee in a marathon 6-1, 5-7, 6-4. Lehi also got the win at No. 4 Singles, where Olsen took out Bode Rogers 6-4, 6-1.

In the doubles matches, Labrum and Pitts were downed 2-6, 2-6 in the No. 1 slot; Revill and Balle lost 2-6, 1-6 at No. 2; while Traveller and Yost fell 3-6, 2-6 in the No. 3 position.

The Pioneer netters will learn their state seeding on Thursday morning (Apr. 30). The first round will be played at Brighton High School on Saturday (May 2).

The competition will then move to Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, where the second and quarterfinal rounds will be contested next Thursday (May 7) and the semifinals and finals will be played next Saturday (May 9).

Photos by Sam Penrod.