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SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

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SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

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BRADY WANGSGARD

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Boys Soccer

POSITIONS: Defender/Wing

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Brady is a captain, and in April he had some big goals, from set pieces to run-of-play goals. As an outside defender we expect much, and he is willing to make those runs needed. He had a two-goal game against the Pioneers at Lehi. He’s also had big goals vs American Fork.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Brady is one of four captains. He works hard and wants what is best for the team. He communicates well and has the support of his teammates. He is a trusted leader and plays all the minutes in our matches. He always does everything he can to help the team be successful.

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Coach Jerry Preisendorf

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

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