Lehi Sports
SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH
BRADY WANGSGARD
GRADE: 12
SPORT: Boys Soccer
POSITIONS: Defender/Wing
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Brady is a captain, and in April he had some big goals, from set pieces to run-of-play goals. As an outside defender we expect much, and he is willing to make those runs needed. He had a two-goal game against the Pioneers at Lehi. He’s also had big goals vs American Fork.
COACH’S COMMENTS: Brady is one of four captains. He works hard and wants what is best for the team. He communicates well and has the support of his teammates. He is a trusted leader and plays all the minutes in our matches. He always does everything he can to help the team be successful.
– Coach Jerry Preisendorf
Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.