American Fork student earns national bid in FCCLA Interior Design competition

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

American Fork High School senior Mazie Walters didn’t expect the level of success she’s had in her first year in the FCCLA program, but this summer, she’ll find herself among the country’s top competitors in Washington, D.C.

Walters qualified to compete in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference, held July 5–11, by earning a gold rating and a top-two finish at the Utah state competition held in March.

“I was very excited. I wasn’t expecting it,” Walters said. “When I was setting up, I was looking at everyone else’s boards and thinking, ‘I don’t know if mine’s going to make it that far.’”

The FCCLA STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events competition challenges students to apply real-world skills in career-focused categories. In Interior Design, competitors are all given the same scenario and must create a comprehensive design solution. This year’s project centered on a commercial retail space for a plant shop called “Bloom and Root.”

Participants were tasked with designing both the storefront and backroom to meet specific client needs, including layout requirements, square footage, functionality, and design elements.

Walters developed a full concept that incorporated workstations, a sales counter, display areas, and a workspace, along with samples of materials she would use in the design.

Walters’ final presentation at the state competition featured two poster boards displaying floor plans, elevations, material samples, color schemes, and design elements, including tables, counters and tile selections. In addition to the visual components, judges evaluated competitors heavily on their speaking and presentation skills.

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As she prepares for the next stage, Walters will have the opportunity to refine her project based on the judges’ feedback. While she plans to keep her overall design largely the same, she is working on small adjustments to strengthen her presentation.

As the only American Fork competitor, Walters will travel to the national competition with a group from Lehi High School to represent her school.

During the FCCLA STAR Events Finalist Session, the top 10 finalists in each category will be recognized, and the top three winners will be announced live and presented with a plaque.

Walters sees a future for herself in interior design. “Interior design has always been something I’ve loved,” she said. “This has always been big for me and something I want to do in the future.

Having already gained experience through classes, internships and personal projects, she plans to begin an interior design and architecture program at Utah State University this fall. She’d love to apply her talents in the future to temple design for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.