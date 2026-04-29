LHS Drama delivers epic spectacle with “The Prince of Egypt”

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

The biblical story of Moses and Ancient Egypt has been retold for centuries. Lehi High School Drama students brought this larger-than-life tale to the stage with beauty and passion, capturing its importance. “The Prince of Egypt” was everything I could have wished for: grand, heartfelt, and beautiful.

The musical retells the story of the Exodus, largely following its depiction in the 1998 film. Moses, raised as an Egyptian prince, discovers his Israelite roots and is called to free his people from slavery.

Kaleb Phillips led as Moses, a demanding role that kept him on stage throughout the musical and showcased his intense singing and acting. His portrayal, especially in “When You Believe,” was moving. Alongside him, Luke Crockett (Ramses) delivered strong vocals and a strong performance. Both portrayed the pivotal brotherly bond exceptionally.

Ava Smith, as Tzipporah, captivated with her fierce, loving presence and strong vocals. Her genuine connection with Moses anchored the performance. Chloe Dix’s portrayal of Miriam, Moses’ older sister, felt natural and compelling, making her expanded role seamless.

Other standout performers included Izzy Anderson as Queen Tuya, Richard Pilling as Jethro, Jaxon Sheffield as Hotep and Ryan Harris as Seti.

LHS’s production brought fresh energy to both familiar and newly introduced songs. The cast’s powerful vocals stood out in the opening number, “Deliver Us,” with Lael Meyer’s performance unifying the ensemble. The highlight, “Through Heaven’s Eyes,” featured engaging audience interaction and high energy from the entire cast. Richard Pilling’s deep voice was especially memorable, matching the original film’s impact.

While the script at times felt bloated, the actors’ charisma and care kept the story’s main message engaging and impactful.

Advertisement

Set and lighting were crucial for “The Prince of Egypt.” Kenna Burr and McKenzie Kelley lit each scene distinctively, from the Nile to a starry sky for “Footprints in the Sand.” The set, by Kaleb Phillips and Matt Olsen, beautifully filled every corner of the stage with the world of Egypt.

The staging featured a cast of about 80. Director Mindy Nelsen effectively utilized the chaos in slave work scenes. Set pieces like the Nile turning to blood or the fall of an Egyptian guard are both surprising and stunning to the audience.

Ultimately, the cast and crew of “The Prince of Egypt” delivered a phenomenal production. Each element worked together to create a beautiful show, inviting us to look within and find courage.

“The Prince of Egypt” concluded its run at Lehi High School on April 25.