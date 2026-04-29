Volleyball tourney: Lehi earns top spot

Here’s how each Lehi-area boys volleyball team is positioned entering the third sanctioned state tournament for this sport.

Lehi

Season record: 7-1 Region 3 (T1st), 22-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 1 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 1 in 6A, 2 statewide, 46 national

Next contest: May 6

Advertisement

Prospects: The Pioneers edged No. 2 Bingham (23-2) for the top seed at the very end of the season after winning just four matches two years ago. They will start the state tournament at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Wednesday (May 6) at 3:30 p.m. on Court 2 against the winner of Saturday’s first-round match between No. 16 Westlake (5-19) and No. 17 Skyridge (1-14). If Lehi wins, the Pioneers will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of No. 8 Cedar Valley (14-13) and No. 9 Davis (13-10) at 6:30 p.m. on Court 2. Lehi has not played the Thunder this season but swept the Aviators, the Darts and the Falcons twice in their earlier matches.

Skyridge

Season record: 0-8 Region 3 (5th), 1-14 overall

Final RPI ranking: 17 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 15 in 6A, 47 statewide

Next contest: May 2

Prospects: The Falcons will play in the first round of the tournament on the road Saturday at No. 16 Westlake (5-19). The time will be added once the schools settle it. The winner will face No. 1 Lehi (22-2) on Wednesday (May 6) at 3:30 p.m. on Court 2 for the second round in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University. The Falcons haven’t previously played the Thunder this year and were swept by the Pioneers during the Region 3 season.