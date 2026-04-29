Wing Mortuary celebrates 100 years serving Lehi families

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press



Wing Mortuary is celebrating 100 years of dedicated service to Lehi families, emphasizing compassion, quality care, and a strong community connection during life’s most challenging moments.



Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, the mortuary traces its origins back to 1926, when current owner and director Quinn Wing’s great-grandfather established the business in Lehi.



“There’s a sense of pride and responsibility that comes with representing Wing Mortuary,” Wing said. “That sense of care has been passed down through generations.”



That dedication, Wing explained, remains central to the mortuary’s ability to persevere through changing times. Doing careful work and treating every family with respect are the cornerstones of its longevity.



“We’ve always tried to go above and beyond,” Wing said. “Every family deserves to feel like their loved one is being treated with the utmost respect.”



That commitment shows up most clearly in the preparation process — work that Wing describes as both technical and artistic.



“We hear it all the time from families: ‘They look so amazing,’” he said. “There are a lot of hours that go into each case to make sure their loved one looks as peaceful and natural as possible. That’s incredibly important for closure.”

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Wing noted that not all funeral homes take the same level of care, but for him, attention to detail is non-negotiable.



“You find out very quickly in this profession whether you’re cut out for it,” he said. “It requires impeccable attention to detail, and it’s physically and emotionally demanding.”



His commitment to quality was honed further through a formal mortuary science training in Houston.



“Only about a third of our class made it through,” he said, noting that the challenging training reflects the precision and resilience the work requires.



No two days look the same for Wing, but the challenges remain constant. He shared that he’s on call 24 hours a day, and he’s helping families through very difficult and often unexpected circumstances.



Even so, he finds deep meaning in the role.



“It’s incredibly rewarding to help someone through one of the hardest times in their life,” he said. “You really get to know people. I still have families come up and hug me years later because I helped them bury a loved one.”



As expectations around funerals have shifted, Wing Mortuary has kept pace with the times without sacrificing its core values.

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One of the biggest shifts Wing has seen is how families choose to honor a loved one, including a rise in cremation.



“We’ve seen a steady increase over the years,” Wing said. “Families who have been in Lehi a long time tend to still choose burial, while those from outside the area are more likely to choose cremation.”



In Utah County, cremation rates remain lower than the national average, influenced in part by cultural and religious traditions. Despite these local traditions, Wing emphasized that the industry itself continues to evolve.



“A lot of times, it comes down to cost or convenience,” he said. “But we always encourage families to have some kind of service. People need that opportunity to grieve.”



Responding to these shifts, Wing has expanded the mortuary’s offerings to better serve all families.



“In the past, there wasn’t as high an interest in cremation,” he said. “Now, we offer more products, urns and even cremation caskets. It’s about giving families options.”



Through all this growth and adaptation, the mission endures.



“We want to create the most meaningful and respectful experience possible,” Wing said. “When you personally know the families you’re serving, there’s a responsibility to make sure everything goes perfectly.”

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For generations, families in Lehi have trusted Wing Mortuary in their most vulnerable moments — a reflection of the mortuary’s longstanding commitment to respectful, personal care.



Looking to the future, Wing emphasized that maintaining families’ trust through compassionate service will remain the mortuary’s guiding principle.



Marking the centennial, Wing chooses to honor the families and neighbors who have shaped the mortuary’s story, looking forward while giving thanks for a century of trust.



Wing Mortuary is committed to evolving with the times while staying true to their tradition of service, care and helping families find peace, just as they have done for the last century.