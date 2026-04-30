Sego Lily Elementary Rides into Earth Day

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

On Earth Day, families in Lehi organized a bike bus for Sego Lily Elementary students, bringing together dozens of children and parents for a morning ride to school that emphasized health, sustainability, and community connection.

On Earth Day, April 22, the typical school commute became a shared experience. The event began at 7:25 a.m. near 900 North and 1580 East, when three students set out in the unexpected cold and light rain. As the group rode toward the school, students joined at designated intersections, turning the ride into a growing procession of helmets, backpacks, and spinning wheels. The group arrived at Sego Lily Elementary just before the morning bell rang, having picked up more participants along the way.

Organizer Chad Watkins said he was inspired by similar efforts in neighboring communities. “I was trying to look for something to do with Earth Day, and it just started snowballing,” Watkins said. “I started talking to parents, seeing who was interested, and everyone was on board. People really liked the idea.”

By the time the group reached the school, after making all scheduled pickup stops, participation had grown to around 25 students. Several parent chaperones rode alongside to ensure safety throughout the journey. Younger riders, including kindergartners, participated with a parent riding beside them from the start or joining later.

Safety remained a top priority throughout the event. Helmets were required, and all bikes were expected to be in proper working condition. At one of the busiest intersections along the route, 500 North and 1200 East, a police officer assisted riders in crossing safely.

The concept of a bike bus is simple and impactful. Much like a traditional school bus, it follows a set route with scheduled pickup points, but instead of riding in a vehicle, participants cycle together. The format provides both safety in numbers and a sense of camaraderie that can be difficult to achieve during typical car commutes.

Beyond the novelty, organizers and participants emphasized the wide-ranging benefits of the experience. Physically, biking to school promotes health and fitness, helping children start their day energized and ready to learn. Studies have shown that physical activity before school can improve focus, mood, and academic engagement.

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“Riding together like this creates a fun, uplifting way for families to connect,” Watkins said. “It’s more than just getting to school; it’s about building community.”

Environmental benefits were also a key focus, especially given the timing of Earth Day. By reducing the number of cars on the road during morning drop-off, the bike bus helped reduce traffic congestion, noise, and emissions in the surrounding area.

Watkins hopes the success of the Sego Lily bike bus will inspire similar efforts at other schools in Lehi and beyond. “Anyone can do this,” he said. “It takes some coordination and communication, but it’s a pretty simple way to get kids active and give them a little more autonomy.”

For many, the morning ride was a reminder that small, collective actions strengthen community and help the environment.