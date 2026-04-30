Utah County’s own taste of Texas

Madelyn Wilson | Lehi Free Press

Anyone who’s spent time in Texas can tell you about Blue Bell Ice Cream. An iconic brand straight from the Lone Star State with dozens of flavors ranging from Peachy Peach to Cookie Two-Step, Blue Bell has certainly earned its extensive and committed following. It’s difficult to find outside of Texas, which is why Blue Moo Ice Cream, a new ice cream shop in Pleasant Grove serving over 40 flavors of Blue Bell, is such a special and welcome addition to the Wasatch Front.

Kenzi Huskinson lived in Texas while completing a service mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While there, like anyone else, she fell in love with Blue Bell Ice Cream. Her memories of the brand are rooted in weekly planning sessions in which a container of Blue Bell was shared between her and her companions.

Blue Bell is relatively exclusive in distribution, but Huskinson has been able to pull some strings with the brand to make its availability in Utah a reality. The PG shop opened in December 2025, situated squarely between Purple Turtle and the city’s downtown blocks. This is the second location after a West Jordan shop that opened a year earlier.

“I’m a businesswoman, I’m business-minded, so of course the business idea appealed to me. Being able to be creative and make my own brand has been fun, especially revolving around ice cream,” Huskinson said.

The “Blue Moo” branding came naturally to Huskinson, and she shared that she’s had a lot of fun building the brand off the simple imagery of blue and cows. The logo and branding are covered top to bottom in blue cow spots, adding a touch of whimsy to every visit. The fence outside their Pleasant Grove location is adorned with those same blue spots, lighting up neon after dark to let people know they’re open until 10 p.m. nightly.

“My goal when I decided to open Blue Moo was just to make a fun neighborhood spot. I don’t necessarily need it to be everyone’s favorite ice cream spot. Everyone has different tastes, but I wanted to bring Blue Bell to people who want it and introduce it to people who have never had the chance to try it, while also hitting that box of being the neighborhood joint for ice cream where people can just come and have a good time,” said Huskinson.

Her branding is more than just the blue cow spots. “It’s also the environment we create and the people that I choose to hire that are joining me to make it a fun experience for everybody,” she added. “We take that really seriously at Blue Moo.”

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As a frequent visitor to Blue Moo, with my 4-year-old always in tow, I can say the shop certainly lives up to this expectation. The workers are always friendly, saying hello and offering as many samples as we’d like to try, then working quickly to get us a perfect scoop.

Every scoop, whether it’s a kid’s, single, double or “4-Scoop Social,” is served in a cup with a sugar cone on top so everyone can get their ideal ratio of cream to crunch. Tables and a window-facing bar fill the indoor space, and several picnic tables sit out front for those fast-approaching warm summer days. A drive-thru also wraps around the building for patrons wanting a grab-and-go ice cream fix.

While Blue Moo isn’t the only distributor of Blue Bell Ice Cream in Utah, they’re the only ones offering over 40 flavors available by the scoop. They’re there to serve the long-term fans, first-time tasters and everyone in between.

“Blue Bell has done such a good job of creating a product that has a huge following, and I feel really honored to be able to serve it. On our logo, it says, ‘Proudly Serving Blue Bell,’ because we really are proud to be able to have that product in our stores,” said Huskinson. “We’re offering a product that’s harder to get for a lot of residents in Utah, and we’re happy to do so.”

The shop’s hours are currently 4-10 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 12-10 p.m. on Saturdays, with summer hours changing to 12-10 p.m. daily beginning in June. Blue Moo Pleasant Grove is located at 306 S. 100 E. For more information, visit the shop’s Instagram page @bluemooutah.