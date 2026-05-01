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MTECH students earn top honors at state HOSA competition

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MTECH students earn top honors at state HOSA competition

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Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Healthcare students from Lehi’s Mountainland Technical College (MTECH) excelled at the Future Health Professionals (HOSA) State Leadership Conference, earning multiple top placements and medals against 1,600 statewide competitors.


The competition took place on Thursday and Friday, April 16 and 17, 2024, at the Davis Convention Center in Kaysville.


MTECH students earned the following awards:


Gold Medal – Rakhel Sandoval, Dental Science
Silver Medal – AnnaSophia Corrales, Medical Assisting
Silver Medal – AnnaSophia Corrales, Medical Law and Ethics


In addition, Clara Martin placed in the top ten in the Medical Assisting competition.
As a global student-led organization, HOSA empowers aspiring health professionals to become leaders by cultivating the skills needed for quality, patient-centered care.


“Many HOSA events begin with a written knowledge assessment, with the highest-scoring students advancing to a second round that includes hands-on technical skills and performance-based evaluations,” said Maile Richardson, MTECH Sr. Director of Communications. “Impressively, Rakhel Sandoval received a perfect score in the written test and the practical exam.”

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Students’ success at HOSA reflects the high-quality, hands-on training provided through MTECH’s programs. “Through expert instruction and real-world skill development, students gain the experience needed to excel in their future careers,” said Richardson.


“These students represented MTECH exceptionally well at the HOSA state competition,” said MTECH President Clay Christensen. “They worked hard to prepare, and it’s rewarding to see their dedication recognized through their success.”


MTECH remains committed to advancing student achievement and skill development in Lehi.

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