“The Fantasticks” at TAF gives new life to a classic

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

This spring, Timpanogos Arts Foundation (TAF) brought a new world to life on stage. Their production of “The Fantasticks” managed to leave me thinking and wondering long after the lights went out.

“The Fantasticks” is part “Romeo and Juliet,” part “Into the Woods” and part “Cabaret.” The show follows the story of Matt and Luisa, lovers who fall for each other due to their parents’ meddling. With a typical theatrical first act, the second act subverts all expectations and leaves the audience wondering what we want from life and love.

The cast was led by Will Gardner as the mysterious and morally ambiguous El Gallo. After seeing Gardner in numerous productions throughout the valley, I can confidently say that he is a treasure in the theater community. He manages to pull the attention in whatever show he is in, convincingly portraying any character he is cast as. El Gallo is no different. Gardner controlled the stage with charisma and a surprising sense of warmth and emotion. I was nearly brought to tears during his September-themed monologue and had chills during the opening number, “Try to Remember.”

Brynn Hartley shines as Luisa, the lovesick girl who discovers what it truly means to care about someone. Her soaring soprano voice balanced out the male-heavy songs, and her character arc was undoubtedly convincing. She was joined by Jensen Bean as Matt, the college student who begins to see the world for what it truly is. He was a strong partner for Hartley, showing a unique chemistry that carries much of the show.

The cast was rounded out with Scott Mason as the eccentric Hucklebee, Wayne Keller III as the sassy Bellomy, Justin Anderson as the world-renowned Henry, Eliza Stevenson as the chaotic Mortimer, and Addilynn Bowler as the devious Mute. Each cast member was unique and hilarious, shining in their own ways. Anderson especially impressed me with comedic timing that was off the scale, enchanting me and leaving me curious as to his true identity.

The scenic and lighting design by Caleb Wallengren was another one of my favorite elements. Incandescent lightbulbs hung from the ceiling, illuminating the stage as stars in different scenes. In the first act, the stage felt like a warm hug, while in the second act, it felt like a barren desert. With an intentionally minimal set, Wallengren made sure the story took center stage.

Live music also aided the entire production. The simple orchestrations, with Kimberly Harolds on piano and Kari Rundlett on the harp, were surprisingly sweet and, at times, sobering. The famous score by Harvey Schmidt was done justice in every number.

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More than anything, this production made me think. It’s not a typical “Utah” show. There were no flashy, Disney-esque musical numbers or morals wrapped up in a neat bow. Instead, “The Fantasticks” invites the audience to ponder the moments we take for granted, why we choose to love and how we can keep the magic going even in our darkest moments.

TAF’s production feels like exactly what we need in 2026. In the midst of chaos, we need to choose love and choose not to look away from the struggles of others. I, for one, am thankful to TAF for giving me a unique evening of theater unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.

Though their production of “The Fantasticks” has come to a close, TAF has more shows in the works. To see what else they have in store for the 2026 season, visit www.timparts.com.