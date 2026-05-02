Cleared for takeoff: Lehi celebrates Carter Airport’s high-flying legacy

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Historical Society invites the public to attend the unveiling of a new historical marker honoring Carter Airport on Saturday, May 2, at 10 a.m. The event will take place at 600 East and Airport Drive, on the property where the airport once operated and helped shape aviation along the Wasatch Front.

“The more I learn about the Carters, the happier I am we chose to honor them and their airport with a marker,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “This couple had dreams and visions for the future they weren’t afraid to pursue, and in doing so, they made the Wasatch Front a hub for pilot education. Thinking about them makes me proud for our whole community.”

The unveiling program will feature remarks by Ray Carter, son of airport founders Vern and Jessie Carter, along with City Council member James Harrison. Attendees will also enjoy a treat provided by Chick-fil-A and an appearance by KSL’s Chopper 5.

This marker is the 18th installation in the Lehi Historical Marker Program, an ongoing effort to highlight significant people, places and events in Lehi’s history. The Lehi Historical Society founded the program in 2022 with support from the Lehi City PARC program and generous contributions from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction.

The story of Carter Airport is rooted in the lifelong passion of Vern Carter, a pioneering aviator whose career began with a childhood fascination with flight. As a teenager, he pursued flying lessons in California, later earning his wings and returning to Utah where he funded his aviation career through barnstorming — performing aerial stunts and exhibitions across the state.

Vern soon found his true calling as an instructor, training future pilots while also serving his community in remarkable ways. He used aircraft to count elk herds, delivered mail and participated in search-and-rescue missions. In one dramatic instance, he flew his ski-equipped plane into a remote sheep camp to rescue a young man in need of urgent medical care.

In 1929, Vern married Jessie Welsh, and together they built a legacy in aviation that extended far beyond Lehi. The couple established multiple aviation operations, including Carter Flying Service in the Salt Lake Valley and later Carter Sky Ranch Airport in Draper. While Vern focused on training pilots, Jessie managed the ground school, business and their growing family, forming a partnership that would leave a lasting mark on Utah’s aviation industry.

As early as 1960, the Carters brought their vision to Lehi, purchasing 60 acres of land to build a new open-air airport. Vern personally oversaw the grading of a 3,900-foot gravel runway, and together they constructed facilities for flight training, aircraft maintenance and storage. The airport quickly became a hub for aviation education, offering FAA-recognized training programs, sightseeing flights and air taxi services.

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Carter Airport was officially dedicated on July 26, 1966, in a ceremony attended by aviation leaders and local dignitaries. Tragically, just 20 days later, Vern Carter passed away unexpectedly. Over the following years, the airport changed hands and operators but remained a fixture in the community until its closure in 1972. Today, little remains of the original site that bisected today’s Airport Drive.

The contributions of the Carters to aviation training and education across Utah were formally recognized in 2014 with their induction into the Utah Aviation Hall of Fame as a couple.

“Mom and Dad were a true team. Dad could not have trained as many pilots as he did if Mom had not been doing all the paperwork required on the ground,” said Ray Carter. “Never before had a couple been inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame, but it was recognized that their success was because they were a team.”

Organizers say the unveiling offers a chance not only to remember an important chapter in Lehi’s past but also to celebrate the individuals whose vision helped connect communities through flight.

“This marker helps ensure that the story of Carter Airport — and the remarkable lives of Vern and Jessie Carter — will continue to inspire future generations,” said Bangerter.

The public is encouraged to attend and learn more about this unique piece of Lehi’s history. For more information, visit lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.