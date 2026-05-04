Falcon boys volleyball falls short in 6A playoff game

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

Members of the Skyridge boys volleyball team fought hard to the end, but No. 16 Westlake swept No. 17 Skyridge at home in a decisive 3-0 victory during the first round of the Class 6A state tournament on Saturday (May 2) to end the season for the Falcons.

The Thunder dominated with Lincoln Hulse’s impressive 44 assists, facilitating a strong offensive showing. Brigham Draper and Alex Harris both contributed significantly with 16 kills and 10 kills, respectively, while Harris also added five blocks.

Jax Burr delivered defensively with 24 digs, aiding Westlake’s control throughout the game. Westlake advanced to face top-seeded Lehi in the second round.

In a match characterized by intense rallies and relentless effort, the Falcons fell to a like-for-like opponent, with set scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-15.

“This year has been a learning season, coming in and taking over a program,” said Skyridge head volleyball coach Michael Muaina. “Our players have spent time developing and learning to improve their skill sets and that was our focus throughout this season.

Advertisement

“We have grown and learned a lot; unfortunately, we didn’t get an important one today,” he added.

The first game saw Skyridge starting strong, trading points early against Westlake. However, the Thunder used a late-set surge to take control.

Throughout the second set, the Falcons continued to battle, scrambling for balls and forcing long, chaotic rallies that thrilled the Skyridge crowd.

The defining moment of the match, however, was the third set. Facing elimination, the Falcons refused to let their season end without a fight. They rallied to keep the set alive, but ultimately fell to the Thunder.

With intense focus, Skyridge junior outside hitter Teiva Fonua hammered powerful serves that kept the opposing team on their heels. Senior middle blocker Trey Mahe recorded multiple stuff blocks and stifled the attack.

Senior setter Colin Ludlow provided consistent, precise sets throughout the match. Falcon senior libero Fihi Fainga provided exceptional back-row stability, helping to prevent tough opponent attacks.

Displaying grit and an unshakeable, positive mindset, the Falcons stayed united through the final whistle. “Our team shares a brotherhood and they encourage each other always,” said Muaina.

The Falcons say goodbye to nine seniors, but the head coach is confident in the abilities of the younger athletes.

Advertisement

“We have nine graduating seniors who have made great leaders, so the loss is big,” said Muaina. “However, we have a talented group coming up. Our focus for the off-season will be to prepare and play at a higher level, and I know we can do that.

“The strength of this team is their brotherhood. The most important thing they will take away from this year is their trust in each other. They love each other, win or lose, and I am proud of how they have played to the end,” concluded Muaina.

Photos by Jim Ballard.