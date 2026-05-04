Falcon boys volleyball gains valuable experience

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Members of the Skyridge boys volleyball team stayed focused on their goals to improve their skills throughout a rebuilding season this year, showing improvement and promise as they aim at future success. Statistical information for this team is unavailable.

April 14: Corner Canyon 3, Skyridge 0 – Continuing Region 3 play following the spring break, the Falcons visited the Chargers and competed well, especially in the first two sets, but the home squad was able to secure the sweep 25-23, 25-22, 25-15.

April 16: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 0 – At home, the Falcons fell to the highly-ranked Knights 25-17, 25-19, 25-20.

At home, the Falcons fell to the highly-ranked Knights 25-17, 25-19, 25-20. April 21: Lehi 3, Skyridge 0 – On the road against another top team, the Falcons played a very good third set but the Pioneers closed them out 25-18, 25-16, 25-22.

On the road against another top team, the Falcons played a very good third set but the Pioneers closed them out 25-18, 25-16, 25-22. April 24: Skyridge drops three in tourney – In best-of-3 shortened contest formats at the Skyline Tournament, the Falcons lost all three of their matches on the first day.Skyline beat them 25-23, 25-16; Olympus won 25-21, 25-11; and Bingham got the upper hand 25-15, 25-20.

In best-of-3 shortened contest formats at the Skyline Tournament, the Falcons lost all three of their matches on the first day.Skyline beat them 25-23, 25-16; Olympus won 25-21, 25-11; and Bingham got the upper hand 25-15, 25-20. April 25: Skyridge goes 1-1 on second day – On the second day of the event in the standard format, the Falcons won a set against Brighton in a close loss but broke through against Highland in the closer to pull out an exciting victory. In the spirited match with the Bengals, Skyridge won the extra-effort first game 27-25 and played hard the rest of the way but Brighton won out 25-19, 25-22, 26-24. The Falcons got off to a good start against the Rams and pocketed the first two sets 25-20, 25-17, but Highland bounced back to take the next two games 25-22, 25-22. Skyridge captured the match with a 15-7 win in the tiebreaker fifth game.

On the second day of the event in the standard format, the Falcons won a set against Brighton in a close loss but broke through against Highland in the closer to pull out an exciting victory. In the spirited match with the Bengals, Skyridge won the extra-effort first game 27-25 and played hard the rest of the way but Brighton won out 25-19, 25-22, 26-24. The Falcons got off to a good start against the Rams and pocketed the first two sets 25-20, 25-17, but Highland bounced back to take the next two games 25-22, 25-22. Skyridge captured the match with a 15-7 win in the tiebreaker fifth game. April 27: Corner Canyon 3, Skyridge 1 – In the return visit by the Chargers, the Falcons rallied to win the third set 26-24, but Corner Canyon had the upper hand in the other three 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to prevail in the contest.

In the return visit by the Chargers, the Falcons rallied to win the third set 26-24, but Corner Canyon had the upper hand in the other three 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to prevail in the contest. April 28: American Fork 3, Skyridge 0 – The Falcons finished the regular season on the road against the Cavemen and the home squad won out 25-16, 25-22, 25-18.

Skyridge ended in fifth place in Region 3 and received the No. 17 seed in the final 6A RPI rankings. The Falcons played at No. 16 Westlake on Saturday (May 2) in the first round of the state tournament and did not advance (see separate story). Skyridge concluded the season with a 1-15 record.

Photos by Jim Ballard.