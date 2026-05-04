Pioneer boys soccer competed in tough league

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

According to the numbers in the UHSAA state RPI rankings, the Lehi boys soccer team played the most challenging schedule in the classification this season. The Pioneers scored in each of their Region 3 games after the spring break. Following is a summary of April results with available information.

April 1: American Fork 1, Lehi 0 – The Pioneers contained the Cavemen at home throughout the first half, but the visitors managed to find the net once after the break to post the narrow win.

April 3: Corner Canyon 3, Lehi 0 – The Chargers hit the target twice in the initial period and once in the second half and held the Pioneers out of the net on their own field to earn a league shutout.

The Chargers hit the target twice in the initial period and once in the second half and held the Pioneers out of the net on their own field to earn a league shutout. April 17: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 2 – As they did in their previous meeting on the road, the Pioneers challenged the top-ranked Knights at home, holding them scoreless through the first half. All goals in this match came in the second period, with seniors Jameson Lowry and Cole Csapo earning the scores for Lehi.

April 22: Skyridge 5, Lehi 1 – The Falcons came out hot at home and scored four goals in the first half to create a pretty steep hill for the Pioneers to climb. Lehi matched the host school 1-1 after the break but couldn’t find a way to reduce the deficit. Senior Gavin Richards scored the lone goal for the Pioneers.

The Falcons came out hot at home and scored four goals in the first half to create a pretty steep hill for the Pioneers to climb. Lehi matched the host school 1-1 after the break but couldn’t find a way to reduce the deficit. Senior Gavin Richards scored the lone goal for the Pioneers. April 24: American Fork 5, Lehi 2 – The Cavemen netted two goals in the early going to get the halftime lead on their own pitch and scored three more times in the second period. The Pioneers got both of their goals after the break as well, from Benjamin Wood and senior Bode Hammond.

The Cavemen netted two goals in the early going to get the halftime lead on their own pitch and scored three more times in the second period. The Pioneers got both of their goals after the break as well, from Benjamin Wood and senior Bode Hammond. April 29: Corner Canyon 2, Lehi 1 (OT) – The Pioneers played really hard on the road against the Chargers in their final effort of the regular season. The teams were scoreless at the half, and each hit the target once in the second period to bring on an extra stanza, but the home school got the golden goal in overtime. Csapo posted the score for Lehi.

Lehi finished fifth in Region 3. The soccer state championship bracket will be revealed on Wednesday (May 6). First-round games are scheduled for Friday (May 8) with the second round also at home sites on Tuesday (May 12).

Photos by Matt Paepke.