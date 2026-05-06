6A Tournament: Pioneer volleyball sweeps into semis

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The top-ranked Lehi boys volleyball team completed a perfect first day at the 6A state tournament, defeating No. 16 Westlake in the second round and No. 8 Cedar Valley in the quarterfinals by 3-0 decisions.

The Thunder gave the Pioneers their best shot in the first set, leading by five points multiple times and staying close most of the way. However, Lehi scored seven straight points at the end to win the game 25-20. Westlake couldn’t muster much of a fight in the second set and Lehi captured that one 25-9.

The Thunder competed well in the third game, but the Pioneers maintained a narrow advantage most of the way and closed out the match 25-21.

The Aviators emerged victorious 3-2 from a tough marathon match against No. 9 Davis. They competed well in the first set against Lehi, but the Pioneers took control early and secured the game 25-18.

Cedar Valley had the lead for much of the first half of the second set, but once Lehi broke the tie at 14-all the Pioneers never trailed again and went on to win 25-21.

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The Aviators maintained pace with Lehi through most of the third game, tying the score multiple times including the final one at 23-all. The Pioneers got the next point on a kill, and then a hitting error by Cedar Valley ended the contest in Lehi’s favor 25-23.

The Pioneers (24-2) advance to the semifinals and will play No. 5 Mountain Ridge (22-8) at noon on Court 3 at UVU’s UCCU Events Center.