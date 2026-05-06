Soccer tourney: Lehi plays Friday, Skyridge on Tuesday

Here’s how each Lehi-area boys soccer team is positioned entering the 6A state tournament.

Skyridge

Season record: 6-2 Region 3 (2nd), 10-6 overall

Final RPI ranking: 5 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 5 in 6A, 16 statewide

Next contest: May 12

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Prospects: The Falcons will sit out the first round of the tournament and will host #12 Riverton (8-9) on Tuesday (May 12) at 4 p.m. in the second round. If Skyridge wins, the Falcons will take on whoever prevails between #13 Syracuse (8-7) and #4 Salt Lake Academy (13-3) on Thursday (May 14) at 4 p.m. The teams will play at the home of the higher seed. Skyridge fell to the Silverwolves in the first match of the season and that should provide even a little more incentive to get a win. The Falcons have not played the Titans or the Griffins this season.

Lehi

Season record: 0-8 Region 3 (5th), 0-16 overall

Final RPI ranking: 16 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 16 in 6A, 77 statewide

Next contest: May 8

Prospects: Although winless to this point, the Pioneers received the #16 seed with a boost from their schedule strength and will host #17 Herriman (2-15) in the first round of the 6A state tournament on Friday (May 8) with a scheduled game time of 4 p.m. The winner of that contest moves on to visit #1 Lone Peak (14-1) on Tuesday (May 12) at 4 p.m. Lehi did not face the Mustangs this year and but gave the Knights a couple of tough matches, losing each 2-3.